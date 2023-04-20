https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/video-russian-mod-unveils-footage-of-moskit-anti-ship-cruise-missile-launch-1109682376.html

Video: Russian MoD Unveils Footage of Moskit Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Launch

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the missile boat R-298 firing a Moskit cruise missile in the Sea of Okhotsk, during a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing an R-298 missile boat firing a Moskit cruise missile in the Sea of Okhotsk, during the ongoing surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness.The missile hit a floating target, which simulated an enemy ship, at a distance of about 70 kilometers, the military agency reported.The snap inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness has been in progress since April 14. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the final stage of the inspection of the Pacific Fleet began on April 18.

