https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/chinese-police-station-propaganda-rfk-jr-launches-2024-bid-doj-criminalizes-russia-support-1109716747.html

Chinese 'Police Station' Propaganda; RFK Jr Launches 2024 Bid; DOJ Criminalizes Russia Support

Chinese 'Police Station' Propaganda; RFK Jr Launches 2024 Bid; DOJ Criminalizes Russia Support

The US Department of Justice is charging a Black socialist group for supporting the Russian special military operation and accusations of election interference.

2023-04-21T04:09+0000

2023-04-21T04:09+0000

2023-04-21T11:12+0000

the critical hour

taiwan

julian assange

ukraine

sudan

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/15/1109717016_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd76e781829bdad022124d2b4bd9d24.png

Chinese "Police Station" Propaganda; RFK Jr Launches 2024 Bid; DOJ Criminalizes Russia Support The US Department of Justice is charging a Black socialist group for supporting the Russian special military operation and accusations of election interference

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine and the new world order. The international companion models of American exceptionalism and dollar hegemony look to be falling fast. Also, RFK. Jr launches his 2024 presidential bid.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. A New York Times article purports to argue for detente between the US and China but uses the neocon tropes that are building the tension between the two world powers to make the case.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Uhuru charges. The US Department of Justice is charging a Black socialist group for supporting the Russian special military operation and accuses the group of election interference.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US Department of Justice is charging a Black socialist group for supporting the Russian special military operation and accusations of election interference. Also, the Global South is done with the US-led United Nations and DC neocons are outraged by the statements of the President of Brazil.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. International security observers wonder if Benjamin Netanyahu will start a war to divert attention from Israel's internal problems. Also, Kurds are ready to meet with Damascus to seek a solution.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Cuba's Parliament has ratified the latest term of President Diaz-Canel. Also, the war in Sudan continues and Argentines protest neoliberal policies.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Assange freedom activists argue that the government should free those who expose government misdeeds and jail those who try to conceal them.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Africa. Thousands flee as the cease-fire in Sudan fails. Also, the neoliberal international debt machine, led by the IMF, has engineered a permanent crisis in Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, what russian special military operation is about, what is the new world order, dollar's future, who demonizes china, black socialist group, global south is done with the us, what is going on in sudan, assange case today, where is julian assange