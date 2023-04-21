International
Guatemalan President to Visit Taiwan From April 24-26
Guatemalan President to Visit Taiwan From April 24-26
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will visit Taiwan next week after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited Guatemala during a ten day tour when she also visited Belize
2023-04-21T21:19+0000
2023-04-21T21:19+0000
Earlier this week, Guatemalan media reported that Giammattei would leave for Taiwan on April 22 to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation. During the trip, Guatemala's delegation led by Giammattei will hold a number of official meetings with the Taiwanese leader and members of the island's parliament. The delegation also plans to present investment projects to the country's partners and visit Taiwanese companies and plants, "the industrial model of which could be reproduced in Guatemala," the statement added. On March 29, the Taiwanese delegation led by Tsai departed for a 10-day trip to Guatemala and Belize. During her stay in Guatemala, the Taiwanese leader met with Giammattei and other high-ranking Guatemalan officials. Tsai also attended a reception with Taiwanese expatriates in Latin America and Taiwanese technical mission personnel. Guatemala is among 13 states that diplomatically recognize Taiwan. Those also include Belize, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican. There used to be more, but in the recent years, many states decided to break off their relations with the island and establish diplomatic ties with mainland China instead. Taiwan maintains cooperation with other states through its economic and cultural representative offices. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
21:19 GMT 21.04.2023
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during an event celebrating a new law coined "Law for the Protection of Life and Family" in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during an event celebrating a new law coined Law for the Protection of Life and Family in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The new law passed by Congress the previous day, on International Women's Day, doubles prison sentences for abortion, stigmatizes the LGBT community and prohibits educating children about sexual diversity. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Moises Castillo
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will pay an official visit to Taiwan from April 24-26 in a return visit to Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's recent trip to the country, Giammattei's administration said on Friday.
Earlier this week, Guatemalan media reported that Giammattei would leave for Taiwan on April 22 to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.
"President Alejandro Giammattei will visit the Republic of China (Taiwan) from April 24-26 in response to an invitation issued by [Taiwanese] President ... Tsai Ing-wen during her recent working trip to Guatemala. The president's visit will reaffirm [Guatemala's] support for the sovereignty of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and strengthen the 86-year-long diplomatic relations," the statement read.
During the trip, Guatemala's delegation led by Giammattei will hold a number of official meetings with the Taiwanese leader and members of the island's parliament. The delegation also plans to present investment projects to the country's partners and visit Taiwanese companies and plants, "the industrial model of which could be reproduced in Guatemala," the statement added.
On March 29, the Taiwanese delegation led by Tsai departed for a 10-day trip to Guatemala and Belize. During her stay in Guatemala, the Taiwanese leader met with Giammattei and other high-ranking Guatemalan officials. Tsai also attended a reception with Taiwanese expatriates in Latin America and Taiwanese technical mission personnel.
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speak to the press after a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on April 5, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
Asia
China Announces Military Drills Near Taiwan After McCarthy-Tsai Meeting
8 April, 03:59 GMT
Guatemala is among 13 states that diplomatically recognize Taiwan. Those also include Belize, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican. There used to be more, but in the recent years, many states decided to break off their relations with the island and establish diplomatic ties with mainland China instead. Taiwan maintains cooperation with other states through its economic and cultural representative offices.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
