International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/head-of-norwegian-shipyard-denies-presence-of-spy-equipment-on-russian-trawlers-1109735771.html
Head of Norwegian Shipyard Denies Presence of Spy Equipment on Russian Trawlers
Head of Norwegian Shipyard Denies Presence of Spy Equipment on Russian Trawlers
Greger Mannswerk, head of Norwegian shipyard Kimek located in the town of Kirkenes, which borders Russia, said on Friday that the shipyard’s employees did not find any spy equipment on board Russian trawlers, commenting on recent reports from Norwegian media.
2023-04-21T11:38+0000
2023-04-21T11:38+0000
military
russia
norway
spy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102099/49/1020994941_0:168:3784:2297_1920x0_80_0_0_83f114ed3d2800a7c9eeda8a8d8b7418.jpg
"We have a pretty good understanding of what's on board and we have never found anything to indicate that they [Russian seamen] are engaged in intelligence gathering. We cannot know if there are any [Russian] intelligence officers on board today, but no fisherman enters a Norwegian harbor without the [Norwegian] police and armed forces having a full idea of who is on board," Mannswerk was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.This week, the media published the results of an investigation, which said that up to 50 civilian Russian ships could be involved in intelligence operations against Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230210/pentagon-proposes-resuming-covert-ukrainian-intelligence-programs-media-reports-1107321934.html
russia
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102099/49/1020994941_250:0:3535:2464_1920x0_80_0_0_c03367f730cbded529e4f2aa6498297b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
norwegian shipyard, presence of spy equipment on russian trawlers, spy equipment
norwegian shipyard, presence of spy equipment on russian trawlers, spy equipment

Head of Norwegian Shipyard Denies Presence of Spy Equipment on Russian Trawlers

11:38 GMT 21.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / SEYLLOURussian trawler Oleg Naidenov. (File)
Russian trawler Oleg Naidenov. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / SEYLLOU
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Greger Mannswerk, head of Norwegian shipyard Kimek located in the town of Kirkenes, which borders Russia, said on Friday that the shipyard’s employees did not find any spy equipment on board Russian trawlers, commenting on recent reports from Norwegian media.
"We have a pretty good understanding of what's on board and we have never found anything to indicate that they [Russian seamen] are engaged in intelligence gathering. We cannot know if there are any [Russian] intelligence officers on board today, but no fisherman enters a Norwegian harbor without the [Norwegian] police and armed forces having a full idea of who is on board," Mannswerk was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
Americas
Pentagon Proposes Resuming Covert Ukrainian Intelligence Programs, Media Reports
10 February, 14:09 GMT
This week, the media published the results of an investigation, which said that up to 50 civilian Russian ships could be involved in intelligence operations against Norway.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала