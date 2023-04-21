https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/head-of-norwegian-shipyard-denies-presence-of-spy-equipment-on-russian-trawlers-1109735771.html

Head of Norwegian Shipyard Denies Presence of Spy Equipment on Russian Trawlers

Head of Norwegian Shipyard Denies Presence of Spy Equipment on Russian Trawlers

Greger Mannswerk, head of Norwegian shipyard Kimek located in the town of Kirkenes, which borders Russia, said on Friday that the shipyard’s employees did not find any spy equipment on board Russian trawlers, commenting on recent reports from Norwegian media.

2023-04-21T11:38+0000

2023-04-21T11:38+0000

2023-04-21T11:38+0000

military

russia

norway

spy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102099/49/1020994941_0:168:3784:2297_1920x0_80_0_0_83f114ed3d2800a7c9eeda8a8d8b7418.jpg

"We have a pretty good understanding of what's on board and we have never found anything to indicate that they [Russian seamen] are engaged in intelligence gathering. We cannot know if there are any [Russian] intelligence officers on board today, but no fisherman enters a Norwegian harbor without the [Norwegian] police and armed forces having a full idea of who is on board," Mannswerk was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.This week, the media published the results of an investigation, which said that up to 50 civilian Russian ships could be involved in intelligence operations against Norway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230210/pentagon-proposes-resuming-covert-ukrainian-intelligence-programs-media-reports-1107321934.html

russia

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

norwegian shipyard, presence of spy equipment on russian trawlers, spy equipment