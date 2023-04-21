https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/jpmorgan-continued-ties-with-jeffrey-epstein-after-closing-criminals-account---reports-1109750192.html

JPMorgan Continued Ties With Jeffrey Epstein After Closing Criminal’s Account - Reports

JPMorgan Continued Ties With Jeffrey Epstein After Closing Criminal’s Account - Reports

JPMorgan Chase Continued to work with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein even after the bank officially closed his account according to reports.

Justin Nelson, one of Epstein’s bankers at JPMorgan, held several meetings at Epstein’s townhouse between 2014 and 2017, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Nelson also traveled to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 2016, the report said. JPMorgan claims to have closed Epstein’s accounts in 2013, the report said. Epstein was forced to register as a sex offender after being convicted for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. A JPMorgan spokesman reportedly said that any meetings held with Epstein after 2013 were regarding other JPMorgan bank clients represented by the sex offender. In July 2019, Epstein was charged with trafficking underage girls for sexual exploitation. Epstein was later found dead in his jail cell with fatal neck injuries, purportedly a result of suicide. In December, the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, accusing the bank of assisting Epstein with sex trafficking.Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors in 2019 when he was found dead in his jail cell. His death was officially ruled as a suicide.

