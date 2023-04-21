https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/kremlin-putin-saudi-crown-prince-satisfied-with-coordination-within-opec-1109734403.html

Kremlin: Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Satisfied With Coordination Within OPEC+

Kremlin: Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Satisfied With Coordination Within OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination within OPEC+ for the stability of the global oil market during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

2023-04-21T11:07+0000

2023-04-21T11:07+0000

2023-04-21T11:07+0000

world

opec

vladimir putin

saudi arabia

prince mohammed bin salman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109023563_0:118:3219:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_0ccee45dd687160e64c4523a5d2add2c.jpg

The two held a phone conversation earlier in the day at the initiative of Riyadh, the Kremlin said in a statement. The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS association, as well as the situation in the Middle East and settlement of crisis situations in this region, the Kremlin added.OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a decrease in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic measures. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling the cuts, but in November it cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. This decision is valid until the end of 2023.

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, saudi crown prince mohammed bin salman, coordination within opec+