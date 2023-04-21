International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/macrons-rating-hits-record-low-due-to-pension-reform---poll-1109734149.html
Macron's Rating Hits Record Low Due to Pension Reform - Poll
Macron's Rating Hits Record Low Due to Pension Reform - Poll
French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen to a record low since he took office, as only 26% of French citizens support him following the implementation of the controversial pension reform, a poll carried out by BVA Group said on Friday.
2023-04-21T11:05+0000
2023-04-21T11:05+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
approval rating
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg
"[The rating] of the president is at its lowest since 2017, 26% [of French citizens] have a favorable view of him," BVA's survey said. This is the lowest point since 2017. The last time Macron's rating was at this kind of level was in October 2018, during the Yellow Vests Protests. Opinions about Macron are "mostly negative" for 32% of French citizens and "very negative" for 41%, the survey said. In addition, only 36% of French people think that Macron still maintains his authority, while 84% of the polled think that the president is further distancing himself from the people. Moreover, 63% support further protests against the pension reform. 45% of France's population is enraged by the government's activities, and 38% express their concerns. However, the poll shows that Macron's electoral base remains faithful to him; 70% of those who supported him during the first round of the 2022 elections still support him. BVA conducted the poll online for RTL radio station with the participation of 1,002 citizens of France aged 18 and over on April 18-19. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 by 2030. French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/macrons-push-for-ukraine-and-taiwan-peace-genuine-attempt-to-escape-us-vassalage-or-pr-stunt-1109711566.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1ee5944e7a07ee5393ab8fd1bd610a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pension reform, french president emmanuel macron, french citizens support
pension reform, french president emmanuel macron, french citizens support

Macron's Rating Hits Record Low Due to Pension Reform - Poll

11:05 GMT 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen to a record low since he took office, as only 26% of French citizens support him following the implementation of the controversial pension reform, a poll carried out by BVA Group said on Friday.
"[The rating] of the president is at its lowest since 2017, 26% [of French citizens] have a favorable view of him," BVA's survey said.
This is the lowest point since 2017. The last time Macron's rating was at this kind of level was in October 2018, during the Yellow Vests Protests.
Opinions about Macron are "mostly negative" for 32% of French citizens and "very negative" for 41%, the survey said.
In addition, only 36% of French people think that Macron still maintains his authority, while 84% of the polled think that the president is further distancing himself from the people.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron walk in the garden of the residence of the Governor of Guangdong, on April 7, 2023, where Chinese President XI Jinping's father, XI Zhongxun lived. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Analysis
Macron’s Push for Ukraine and Taiwan Peace: Genuine Attempt to Escape US Vassalage or PR Stunt?
Yesterday, 18:46 GMT
Moreover, 63% support further protests against the pension reform. 45% of France's population is enraged by the government's activities, and 38% express their concerns.
However, the poll shows that Macron's electoral base remains faithful to him; 70% of those who supported him during the first round of the 2022 elections still support him.
BVA conducted the poll online for RTL radio station with the participation of 1,002 citizens of France aged 18 and over on April 18-19.
On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 by 2030. French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала