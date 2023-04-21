International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/pope-francis-beyonce-lose-twitter-blue-check-marks-as-musk-pushes-paid-service-1109721870.html
Pope Francis, Beyonce Lose Twitter Blue Check Marks as Musk Pushes Paid Service
Pope Francis, Beyonce Lose Twitter Blue Check Marks as Musk Pushes Paid Service
On 20 April 2023, Twitter began removing the blue ticks which showed that the account was verified by the service and belonged to its owner. Elon Musk decided to drop them because the way they were obtained was "corrupt and meaningless".
2023-04-21T08:41+0000
2023-04-21T08:41+0000
world
twitter
elon musk
pope francis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105441896_0:109:2112:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_a57849324192d0e28a10c5d0d0265346.jpg
On 20 April 2023, Twitter began removing the blue ticks which showed that the service had confirmed that the account belonged to its owner rather than someone masquerading as him or her. The company's chief executive Elon Musk decided to drop them because the way they were obtained was "corrupt and meaningless", he said.Celebrities and high-profile figures such as singer Beyonce, billionaire Bill Gates, Pope Francis, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others have also lost their ticks.The move comes as proprietor Elon Musk seeks to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit. Clients who wish to have a tice associated with their name must pay $84 per year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.Twitter Blue is a subscription service that allows users to get access to exclusive features such as Undo Tweets, Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode, and customizable app icons. Twitter Blue is aimed at users who are frequent tweeters and want additional functionality beyond the basic features of the platform. The service is designed to generate additional revenue for Twitter and provide users with a more personalized and streamlined experience on the platform.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221220/musk-says-only-twitter-blue-subscribers-to-vote-in-future-polls-1105626772.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105441896_120:0:1993:1405_1920x0_80_0_0_3d909a3d70db0a7abd0d275fdb7f3efd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter blue, pope francis, blue ticks
twitter blue, pope francis, blue ticks

Pope Francis, Beyonce Lose Twitter Blue Check Marks as Musk Pushes Paid Service

08:41 GMT 21.04.2023
© AMY OSBORNEThe Twitter logo is seen at their headquarters on April 26, 2022 in downtown San Francisco, California.
The Twitter logo is seen at their headquarters on April 26, 2022 in downtown San Francisco, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AMY OSBORNE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Earlier, the social network resumed selling Twitter Blue subscriptions, which allow users to confirm their account and get a blue tick.
On 20 April 2023, Twitter began removing the blue ticks which showed that the service had confirmed that the account belonged to its owner rather than someone masquerading as him or her. The company's chief executive Elon Musk decided to drop them because the way they were obtained was "corrupt and meaningless", he said.
Celebrities and high-profile figures such as singer Beyonce, billionaire Bill Gates, Pope Francis, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others have also lost their ticks.
The move comes as proprietor Elon Musk seeks to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit. Clients who wish to have a tice associated with their name must pay $84 per year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
World
Musk Says Only Twitter Blue Subscribers to Vote in Future Polls
20 December 2022, 05:10 GMT
Twitter Blue is a subscription service that allows users to get access to exclusive features such as Undo Tweets, Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode, and customizable app icons. Twitter Blue is aimed at users who are frequent tweeters and want additional functionality beyond the basic features of the platform. The service is designed to generate additional revenue for Twitter and provide users with a more personalized and streamlined experience on the platform.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала