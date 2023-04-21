https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/pope-francis-beyonce-lose-twitter-blue-check-marks-as-musk-pushes-paid-service-1109721870.html
Pope Francis, Beyonce Lose Twitter Blue Check Marks as Musk Pushes Paid Service
Pope Francis, Beyonce Lose Twitter Blue Check Marks as Musk Pushes Paid Service
On 20 April 2023, Twitter began removing the blue ticks which showed that the account was verified by the service and belonged to its owner. Elon Musk decided to drop them because the way they were obtained was "corrupt and meaningless".
2023-04-21T08:41+0000
2023-04-21T08:41+0000
2023-04-21T08:41+0000
world
twitter
elon musk
pope francis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105441896_0:109:2112:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_a57849324192d0e28a10c5d0d0265346.jpg
On 20 April 2023, Twitter began removing the blue ticks which showed that the service had confirmed that the account belonged to its owner rather than someone masquerading as him or her. The company's chief executive Elon Musk decided to drop them because the way they were obtained was "corrupt and meaningless", he said.Celebrities and high-profile figures such as singer Beyonce, billionaire Bill Gates, Pope Francis, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others have also lost their ticks.The move comes as proprietor Elon Musk seeks to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit. Clients who wish to have a tice associated with their name must pay $84 per year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.Twitter Blue is a subscription service that allows users to get access to exclusive features such as Undo Tweets, Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode, and customizable app icons. Twitter Blue is aimed at users who are frequent tweeters and want additional functionality beyond the basic features of the platform. The service is designed to generate additional revenue for Twitter and provide users with a more personalized and streamlined experience on the platform.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221220/musk-says-only-twitter-blue-subscribers-to-vote-in-future-polls-1105626772.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105441896_120:0:1993:1405_1920x0_80_0_0_3d909a3d70db0a7abd0d275fdb7f3efd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter blue, pope francis, blue ticks
twitter blue, pope francis, blue ticks
Pope Francis, Beyonce Lose Twitter Blue Check Marks as Musk Pushes Paid Service
Earlier, the social network resumed selling Twitter Blue subscriptions, which allow users to confirm their account and get a blue tick.
On 20 April 2023, Twitter began removing the blue ticks which showed that the service had confirmed that the account belonged to its owner rather than someone masquerading as him or her. The company's chief executive Elon Musk decided to drop them because the way they were obtained was "corrupt and meaningless", he said.
Celebrities and high-profile figures such as singer Beyonce, billionaire Bill Gates, Pope Francis, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others have also lost their ticks.
The move comes as proprietor Elon Musk
seeks to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit. Clients who wish to have a tice associated with their name must pay $84 per year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
20 December 2022, 05:10 GMT
Twitter Blue is a subscription service that allows users to get access to exclusive features such as Undo Tweets, Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode, and customizable app icons. Twitter Blue is aimed at users who are frequent tweeters and want additional functionality beyond the basic features of the platform. The service is designed to generate additional revenue for Twitter and provide users with a more personalized and streamlined experience on the platform.