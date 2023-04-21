International
Ramstein Format Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Begin on Friday
Ramstein Format Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Begin on Friday
The 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will begin at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.
Defense ministers and other high-ranking officials of over 50 countries supporting Ukraine will gather to discuss the current state of the ongoing conflict and prospects for additional military assistance to Kiev. Negotiating the supply of additional air defense systems, artillery shells and electronic warfare devices will by the top priority of the Ukrainian delegation, according to the country's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov. The meeting will be chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The talks will also cover various security challenges that concern the United States and its allies.
Ramstein Format Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Begin on Friday

05:09 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 05:10 GMT 21.04.2023)
© Photo : Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force / Ramstein Air Base, Germany
 Ramstein Air Base, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© Photo : Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will begin at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.
Defense ministers and other high-ranking officials of over 50 countries supporting Ukraine will gather to discuss the current state of the ongoing conflict and prospects for additional military assistance to Kiev. Negotiating the supply of additional air defense systems, artillery shells and electronic warfare devices will by the top priority of the Ukrainian delegation, according to the country's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov.
The meeting will be chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The talks will also cover various security challenges that concern the United States and its allies.
