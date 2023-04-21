https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/rsf-say-ready-to-partially-open-airports-in-sudan-for-evacuation-1109751476.html

RSF Say Ready to Partially Open Airports in Sudan for Evacuation

RSF Say Ready to Partially Open Airports in Sudan for Evacuation

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group said on Friday that it could partially open airports in the capital city of Khartoum to evacuate foreign citizens.

The RSF added that they were fully prepared for cooperation in what concerned the creation of opportunities for representatives of foreign diasporas and diplomatic missions to safely leave Sudan.Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Friday, Sudan’s armed forces said they had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting from 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) and expressed hope that the RSF would comply with the truce. Sudan’s Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 were injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated in Sudan on Friday. In total, about 600 have died and 3,500 have been injured during almost a week of conflict in Sudan.

