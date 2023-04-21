International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/russian-manufacturers-to-showcase-medical-innovations-at-kazakhstan-health-exhibition-1109737068.html
Russian Manufacturers to Showcase Medical Innovations at Kazakhstan Health Exhibition
Russian Manufacturers to Showcase Medical Innovations at Kazakhstan Health Exhibition
Electrosurgical devices, the apparatus for macroscopic examination of biopsy material - these and other Russian innovations in medicine can be seen by visitors at the stand Made in Russia, which will open for the first time at the international exhibition KIHE-2023 "Health" in Kazakhstan on May 17, Russian Export Center (REC, group VEB.RF) said.
2023-04-21T12:29+0000
2023-04-21T12:29+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
export
exhibition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg
"The Russian Export Center will support 25 companies manufacturing medical, laboratory, diagnostic, rehabilitation equipment, materials for laboratory research, consumables, medical devices and surgical instruments," the statement said. It adds that these are, for example, a set of telemedicine systems, digital twins for automated laboratory complexes, biocompatible polymers for internal prosthetics, ventilators and other innovative products in the field of surgery, cardiology, cardiac surgery, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, traumatology and rehabilitation. In addition, entrepreneurs will hold B2B meetings and negotiations with potential foreign partners. Among those attending will be delegates from Central Asia, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/rec-indian-markets-negotiation-potential-for-exporters-partners-valued-at-over-14mln-1109617937.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_90:0:2819:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10a72673cbbb8e7261fccdf7b87f5f2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center, exhibition kihe-2023, russian innovations
russian export center, exhibition kihe-2023, russian innovations

Russian Manufacturers to Showcase Medical Innovations at Kazakhstan Health Exhibition

12:29 GMT 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankStand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Electrosurgical devices for the macroscopic examination of biopsy material, along with other Russian medical innovations can be seen by visitors to the Made in Russia stand, set to open for the first time at the Kazakhstan-hosted international healthcare exhibition known as KIHE-2023 on May 17, the Russian Export Center (REC, group VEB.RF) said.
"The Russian Export Center will support 25 companies manufacturing medical, laboratory, diagnostic, rehabilitation equipment, materials for laboratory research, consumables, medical devices and surgical instruments," the statement said.
It adds that these are, for example, a set of telemedicine systems, digital twins for automated laboratory complexes, biocompatible polymers for internal prosthetics, ventilators and other innovative products in the field of surgery, cardiology, cardiac surgery, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, traumatology and rehabilitation.
Russian Export Centre logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
Russia
REC: Indian Market's Negotiation Potential for Exporters, Partners Valued at Over $14Mln
18 April, 11:30 GMT
In addition, entrepreneurs will hold B2B meetings and negotiations with potential foreign partners. Among those attending will be delegates from Central Asia, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала