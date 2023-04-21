https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/russian-manufacturers-to-showcase-medical-innovations-at-kazakhstan-health-exhibition-1109737068.html
Russian Manufacturers to Showcase Medical Innovations at Kazakhstan Health Exhibition
Electrosurgical devices, the apparatus for macroscopic examination of biopsy material - these and other Russian innovations in medicine can be seen by visitors at the stand Made in Russia, which will open for the first time at the international exhibition KIHE-2023 "Health" in Kazakhstan on May 17, Russian Export Center (REC, group VEB.RF) said.
"The Russian Export Center will support 25 companies manufacturing medical, laboratory, diagnostic, rehabilitation equipment, materials for laboratory research, consumables, medical devices and surgical instruments," the statement said. It adds that these are, for example, a set of telemedicine systems, digital twins for automated laboratory complexes, biocompatible polymers for internal prosthetics, ventilators and other innovative products in the field of surgery, cardiology, cardiac surgery, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, traumatology and rehabilitation. In addition, entrepreneurs will hold B2B meetings and negotiations with potential foreign partners. Among those attending will be delegates from Central Asia, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Electrosurgical devices for the macroscopic examination of biopsy material, along with other Russian medical innovations can be seen by visitors to the Made in Russia stand, set to open for the first time at the Kazakhstan-hosted international healthcare exhibition known as KIHE-2023 on May 17, the Russian Export Center (REC, group VEB.RF) said.
"The Russian Export Center will support 25 companies manufacturing medical, laboratory, diagnostic, rehabilitation equipment, materials for laboratory research, consumables, medical devices and surgical instruments," the statement said.
It adds that these are, for example, a set of telemedicine systems, digital twins for automated laboratory complexes, biocompatible polymers for internal prosthetics, ventilators and other innovative products in the field of surgery, cardiology, cardiac surgery, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, traumatology and rehabilitation.
In addition, entrepreneurs will hold B2B meetings and negotiations with potential foreign partners. Among those attending will be delegates from Central Asia, namely, Kazakhstan
, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.