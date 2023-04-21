https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/sudans-paramilitary-rsf-agrees-to-72-hour-ceasefire-on-humanitarian-grounds-1109718329.html

Sudan's Paramilitary RSF Agrees to 72-Hour Ceasefire on Humanitarian Grounds

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Friday.

On Thursday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese military, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the RSF, and urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to uphold a nationwide ceasefire until the end of Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr on April 23. Earlier, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik that the nation's armed forces did not see an option for a potential diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict with the RSF.The spokesperson further relayed that the "Libyan scenario" would not unfold so long as the Sudanese military remains a factor.Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

