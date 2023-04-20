https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/sudans-military-says-no-diplomatic-solution-to-situation-with-rapid-support-forces-1109704668.html

Sudan's Military Says No Diplomatic Solution to Situation With Rapid Support Forces

Sudan's armed forces see no options for a diplomatic solution to the situation with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Thursday.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Abdallah insisted that the RSF were the ones who started fighting first and the Sudanese armed forces were forced to react."The armed forces have constantly stated that the RSF are a rebellious force operating outside the law and committing atrocities that cannot be overlooked. They started fighting and were preparing for it from the very beginning. We were forced to resolve the issue by military means and announced that this would stop the shooting," Abdallah said.Neither the military, nor the RSF have full control over any particular area, the spokesman said."The armed forces control all headquarters. A number of RSF fighters, who were unable to escape, are inside cities and neighborhoods, using citizens as human shields. Their fighters are engaged in looting and terrorizing citizens, but they do not have absolute control over any of the sites," the official said.No Libyan Scenario in SudanThe Sudanese military will not allow the development of the "Libyan scenario" in the country, the spokesman said."We will never allow our country to regress into any situation similar to any such scenario happening anywhere," Abdallah said, answering a question about the possibility of dividing Sudan between different opposing forces, following the example of Libya.Abdallah also added that the armed forces of Sudan are interested in transferring power under civilian control as soon as possible."The armed forces have previously confirmed and continue to confirm the words of the commanding general that they are interested in a democratic transition to civilian rule as soon as possible, and we are again focusing on this in accordance with the will of the people," he said.Sudanese Military Capable of Getting Situation Under ControlMeanwhile, Sudanese Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Sirraj told Sputnik on Thursday that the Sudanese armed forces are capable of getting the situation in the country under control, and the current developments are Sudan's internal affair."I would like to confirm what the Sudanese Foreign Ministry has said in a statement - that the current developments in Sudan are our internal matter. The Sudanese military has the domain and the task to get the situation under control," the diplomat said, in response to a question asking if the country needed external help.The ambassador also pointed out that Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, is the only legitimate leader of the country."Other than the Foreign Ministry of Sudan, there is no Sudanese entity that maintains contact with Sudanese embassies abroad. The Foreign Ministry is the only organization that contacts Sudanese embassies worldwide," Sirraj added.After violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in Khartoum, government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

