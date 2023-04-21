International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/uk-prime-ministers-office-appoints-alex-chalk-as-new-secretary-of-state-for-justice-1109739557.html
UK Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden Appointed as New Deputy Prime Minister
UK Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden Appointed as New Deputy Prime Minister
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office announced on Friday the appointment of Alex Chalk, who is currently the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, as the new Secretary of State for Justice.
2023-04-21T13:25+0000
2023-04-21T13:32+0000
world
uk
appointment
dominic raab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/15/1109739749_0:0:3070:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_3c75fed6ca02349480a4d7818455d66b.jpg
"The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.Also, Rishi Sunak's office announced the appointment of Alex Chalk, who is currently the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, as the new Secretary of State for Justice."Alex Chalk KC MP has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," the prime minister's office said on Twitter.Earlier in the day, UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said that he had decided to resign following an investigation into allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior towards civil servants.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/uk-inflation-rate-falls-by-fraction-of-percent--but-food-prices-soar-1109650353.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/15/1109739749_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67ff290ccd39106166a9ad08116fd502.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk prime minister, appoints alex chalk, new secretary of state for justice
uk prime minister, appoints alex chalk, new secretary of state for justice

UK Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden Appointed as New Deputy Prime Minister

13:25 GMT 21.04.2023 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 21.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthOliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting in London, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting in London, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden has been appointed as the country’s new deputy prime minister after the resignation of Dominic Raab from this post, the UK prime minister’s office said on Friday.
"The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.
Also, Rishi Sunak's office announced the appointment of Alex Chalk, who is currently the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, as the new Secretary of State for Justice.
"Alex Chalk KC MP has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," the prime minister's office said on Twitter.
Shoppers buy food in a supermarket in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
Economy
UK Inflation Rate Falls by Fraction of Percent — But Food Prices Soar
19 April, 11:02 GMT
Earlier in the day, UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said that he had decided to resign following an investigation into allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior towards civil servants.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала