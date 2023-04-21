https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/uk-prime-ministers-office-appoints-alex-chalk-as-new-secretary-of-state-for-justice-1109739557.html

UK Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden Appointed as New Deputy Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office announced on Friday the appointment of Alex Chalk, who is currently the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, as the new Secretary of State for Justice.

"The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.Also, Rishi Sunak's office announced the appointment of Alex Chalk, who is currently the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, as the new Secretary of State for Justice."Alex Chalk KC MP has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," the prime minister's office said on Twitter.Earlier in the day, UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said that he had decided to resign following an investigation into allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior towards civil servants.

