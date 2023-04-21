https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/ukrainian-forces-attempt-to-use-chemical-substance-in-zaporozhye-direction-1109736835.html
Ukrainian Forces Attempt to Use Chemical Substance in Zaporozhye Direction
Ukraine's armed forces attempted to use an unknown chemical substance in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Friday.
"[Ukrainian forces] tried to use an unknown substance with the help of drones. Our fighters quickly responded — there were no serious injuries, one soldier received a chemical burn," Rogov wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has lost up to 310 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.In February 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and to completely liberate the Donbas region.The countries of the US-led collective West have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and have also provided Ukraine with military and financial aid
"[Ukrainian forces] tried to use an unknown substance with the help of drones. Our fighters quickly responded — there were no serious injuries, one soldier received a chemical burn," Rogov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has lost up to 310 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
In February 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine
in response to requests by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and to completely liberate the Donbas region.
The countries of the US-led collective West have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and have also provided Ukraine with military and financial aid