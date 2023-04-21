International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Republicans Urge Biden to Stop Supporting Kiev Over Risk of Direct Conflict With Russia
US Republicans Urge Biden to Stop Supporting Kiev Over Risk of Direct Conflict With Russia
Republican Party members wrote US President Joe Biden a letter in which they called on him to end military support to Ukraine, due to the risk of a direct conflict with Russia it creates.
"We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of U.S. aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity... With every new package and every new weapon provided to Ukraine, the risk of direct conflict with Russia climbs... There are appropriate ways in which the US can support the Ukrainian people, but unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war is not one of them," the letter, signed by 19 lawmakers and dated April 20, read. According to the congressmen, promoting negotiations between the sides to the Ukraine conflict is in the best interests of Kiev and Washington. The letter added it gets ever harder for Washington to deny Moscow's accusations of US involvement in the conflict with the amount of military aid provided to Kiev. Moreover, supporting Ukraine, a country notorious for its high corruption level, is irresponsible at a time when US citizens are suffering from inflation and the rise in public debt, the lawmakers said. The congressmen also voiced their displeasure at the erosion of US capabilities to respond to possible threats because of this support to Ukraine, while the US's primary opponents, Russia and China, are only drawn closer and grow stronger amid the conflict. According to the US Defense Department, the total amount of the US's military assistance to Kiev has reached $35.4 billion since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.
US Republicans Urge Biden to Stop Supporting Kiev Over Risk of Direct Conflict With Russia

12:47 GMT 21.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican Party members wrote US President Joe Biden a letter in which they called on him to end military support to Ukraine, due to the risk of a direct conflict with Russia it creates.
"We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of U.S. aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity... With every new package and every new weapon provided to Ukraine, the risk of direct conflict with Russia climbs... There are appropriate ways in which the US can support the Ukrainian people, but unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war is not one of them," the letter, signed by 19 lawmakers and dated April 20, read.
According to the congressmen, promoting negotiations between the sides to the Ukraine conflict is in the best interests of Kiev and Washington.
The letter added it gets ever harder for Washington to deny Moscow’s accusations of US involvement in the conflict with the amount of military aid provided to Kiev. Moreover, supporting Ukraine, a country notorious for its high corruption level, is irresponsible at a time when US citizens are suffering from inflation and the rise in public debt, the lawmakers said.
The congressmen also voiced their displeasure at the erosion of US capabilities to respond to possible threats because of this support to Ukraine, while the US's primary opponents, Russia and China, are only drawn closer and grow stronger amid the conflict.
According to the US Defense Department, the total amount of the US's military assistance to Kiev has reached $35.4 billion since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.
