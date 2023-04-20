International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Briefs US Europe Commander on Kiev's Needs
Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Briefs US Europe Commander on Kiev's Needs
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the head of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Thursday he had discussed Ukraine’s military needs with Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the US European Command Christopher Cavoli.
"We discussed Ukraine's priorities for weapon, hardware and munition [deliveries]. I briefed Gen. Cavoli about the facts on the ground," Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi said on social media. The phone conversation was held in the lead-up to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting of senior Ukrainian and NATO military officials at Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kiev on Thursday that allies were committed to delivering more jets, tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. He estimated that NATO's military aid to Ukraine had topped $165 billion since February 2022. Russia has warned Ukraine's donors that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the head of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Thursday he had discussed Ukraine’s military needs with Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the US European Command Christopher Cavoli.
"We discussed Ukraine's priorities for weapon, hardware and munition [deliveries]. I briefed Gen. Cavoli about the facts on the ground," Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi said on social media.
The phone conversation was held in the lead-up to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting of senior Ukrainian and NATO military officials at Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kiev on Thursday that allies were committed to delivering more jets, tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. He estimated that NATO's military aid to Ukraine had topped $165 billion since February 2022.
Russia has warned Ukraine's donors that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
