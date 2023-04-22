https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/australia-finds-ship-with-over-1000-prisoners-sunk-by-us-during-wwii-1109758594.html

Australia Finds Ship With Over 1,000 Prisoners Sunk by US During WWII

Australians have found the remains of Japanese ship Montevideo Maru that carried thousands of prisoners of war and was torpedoes by US Navy in 1942.

The Australian prime minister added that the effort behind the ship's discovery "speaks for the enduring truth of Australia's solemn national promise to always remember and honour those who served our country." Media reported that the ship had been found in the South China Sea by a team led by not-for-profit Silentworld Foundation, deep-sea survey specialists from Fugro and supported by the Australian Defense Ministry. Japanese ship Motevideo Maru sank on July 1, 1942 minutes after it was torpedoed by the US off the Philippines, leading to the death of over 1,000 prisoners of war from 14 countries, including to over 900 Australian servicemen and civilians. The shipwreck is considered to be one of Australia's worst maritime disasters in the country's history.

