Germany Expels Russian Diplomats to Reduce Presence of Intelligence Officers
On Saturday the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Berlin decided to initiate a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country. Moscow said that it would respond with corresponding measures.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Berlin decided to initiate a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country. Moscow said that it would respond with corresponding measures. "Today's departure of the Russian embassy staff is connected precisely with this," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the broadcaster. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that more than 20 German diplomats were expelled from Russia. According to Sputnik data, the number of Russian diplomats expelled from Berlin is also over 20 people.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government decided to expel Russian diplomats in order to reduce the number of Russian intelligence officers in the country, German broadcaster n-tv reported on Saturday, citing the German Foreign Ministry.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Berlin decided to initiate a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country. Moscow said that it would respond with corresponding measures.
"Today's departure of the Russian embassy staff is connected precisely with this," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that more than 20 German diplomats were expelled from Russia. According to Sputnik data, the number of Russian diplomats expelled from Berlin is also over 20 people.