Moscow Expels German Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

Russian Foreign Ministry decided to expel a number of German diplomats in response for expelling Russian diplomats under a far-fetched pretext.

"The German government has made a decision on a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany ... We strongly condemn this actions of Berlin that continues to defiantly destroy the foundations of the Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension," the ministry stated.The Russian side announced reciprocal measures, expelling German diplomats from Russia, while also deciding to cut the maximum size of the German missions in Russia, the ministry added. "As a response to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side has taken a decision on a 'mirror' expulsion of German diplomats from Russia as well as on a substantial reduction of a maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr was informed about it during the discussion in the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 5, 2023," the statement said.

