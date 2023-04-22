https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/moscow-expels-german-diplomats-in-tit-for-tat-move-1109761346.html
Moscow Expels German Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move
Moscow Expels German Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move
Russian Foreign Ministry decided to expel a number of German diplomats in response for expelling Russian diplomats under a far-fetched pretext.
2023-04-22T13:20+0000
2023-04-22T13:20+0000
2023-04-22T13:20+0000
russia
germany
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
expulsion of russian diplomats
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_fc09b3fe44ce23078a6584fbbdfee26b.jpg
"The German government has made a decision on a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany ... We strongly condemn this actions of Berlin that continues to defiantly destroy the foundations of the Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension," the ministry stated.The Russian side announced reciprocal measures, expelling German diplomats from Russia, while also deciding to cut the maximum size of the German missions in Russia, the ministry added. "As a response to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side has taken a decision on a 'mirror' expulsion of German diplomats from Russia as well as on a substantial reduction of a maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr was informed about it during the discussion in the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 5, 2023," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220225/russia-will-respond-to-expulsion-of-russian-diplomat-from-us-ambassador-says-1093352783.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/russian-envoy-kishinev-provided-no-reasons-for-russian-embassy-staffers-expulsion-1109664137.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42ff18c541d359988898a951260ebfad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, russia, germany, foreign policy, diplomacy, envoy
russia-nato showdown, russia, germany, foreign policy, diplomacy, envoy
Moscow Expels German Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has decided to initiate a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country, with Moscow taking responsive measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The German government has made a decision on a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany ... We strongly condemn this actions of Berlin that continues to defiantly destroy the foundations of the Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension," the ministry stated.
25 February 2022, 03:01 GMT
The Russian side announced reciprocal measures
, expelling German diplomats from Russia, while also deciding to cut the maximum size of the German missions in Russia, the ministry added.
"As a response to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side has taken a decision on a 'mirror' expulsion of German diplomats from Russia as well as on a substantial reduction of a maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr was informed about it during the discussion in the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 5, 2023," the statement said.