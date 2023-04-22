https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/germany-plans-to-open-lng-terminal-linked-to-nord-stream-pipeline-network---reports-1109762958.html
Germany Reportedly Plans to Open LNG Terminal Linked to Nord Stream Pipeline Network
Berlin considers a plan to open LNG facility in the Baltic Sea that will be linked to the damaged infrastructure of Nord Stream pipeline.
russia
germany
nord stream sabotage, nord stream, ukrainian crisis, russia, germany, nord stream explosion, nord stream pipeline, russian gas
Germany Reportedly Plans to Open LNG Terminal Linked to Nord Stream Pipeline Network
14:39 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 22.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany plans to open a terminal for liquefied natural gas in the Baltic Sea by 2024 that is linked to the infrastructure from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline network, an American business media reported, citing sources.
The plan to open the terminal was discussed at a closed-door meeting with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday, the report said, citing representatives of four organizations who took part in the meeting as well.
A pipeline connecting the LNG terminal with the main land will feed into the existing pipeline infrastructure in the German city of Lubmin from spring 2024, Habeck said during the meeting.
Media also reported that the German Economy Ministry announced the purchase of tubes that once belonged to the Nord Stream
2 pipeline to build a terminal off the Ruegen Island.
The German authorities had earlier announced their plans to build a total of five national floating storage and regasification units for liquefied natural gas. Scholz further underlined their significance in ending German dependency on Russian fuel
