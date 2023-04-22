https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/weekly-news-wrap-hunter-biden-laptop-spy-letter-was-election-influence-campaign-rfk-jr-announces-1109752161.html

Weekly News Wrap; Hunter Biden Laptop Spy Letter Was Election Influence Campaign; RFK Jr Announces

Weekly News Wrap; Hunter Biden Laptop Spy Letter Was Election Influence Campaign; RFK Jr Announces

A former acting CIA director has admitted that the infamous spy letter claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop info was Russian disinformation came straight from... 22.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-22T04:05+0000

2023-04-22T04:05+0000

2023-04-22T10:01+0000

the critical hour

radio

hunter biden

antony blinken

khartoum

sudan

ukraine

taiwan

uhuru kenyatta

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109752004_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5c513c23cfaa41eefb4e8cf09332bb.png

Weekly News Wrap; Hunter Biden Laptop Spy Letter Was Election Influence Campaign; RFK Jr Announces A former acting CIA director has admitted that the infamous spy letter claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop info was Russian disinformation came straight from the Biden campaign.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A former acting CIA director has admitted that the infamous spy letter claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop information was Russian disinformation came straight from the Biden campaign. Also, the DOJ has charged members of the African People's Socialist Party.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The fighting in Sudan continues as rival groups battle and external forces vie for influence. Also, China and Russia circle the wagons and France may be on board for a multipolar world.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. American exceptionalism is dying as several world powers combine for a new multipolar order. Also, RFK Jr. announces his 2024 bid for the White House.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. House Democrats consider going after Twitter files journalists. Also, Elon Musk reveals that the government was reading Twitter direct messages and the Hunter Biden corruption story grows.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The DOJ is going after the African People's Socialist Party. Also, Cuba celebrates another term for its president, and the Global South is finished with the IMF and the UN abusing their sovereignty.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

khartoum

sudan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, hunter biden, antony blinken, khartoum, sudan, ukraine, taiwan, uhuru kenyatta, аудио