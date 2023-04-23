https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/g7-ministers-agree-to-expand-cooperation-in-agro-industrial-production-1109771563.html

G7 Ministers Agree to Expand Cooperation in Agro-Industrial Production

The G7 agriculture ministers have agreed to cooperate on food safety and environmental sustainability during a meeting in the Japanese city of Miyazaki, a Japanese news agency reports.

The agriculture ministers issued a joint statement after their summit held on April 22-23, agreeing to support Kiev in the restoration of Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure, facilitating projects in developing countries through the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and also agreed to expand cooperation on food safety, environmental sustainability, and other food industry and agro-industrial production issues, Kyodo said. A senior EU official said on Friday that the issue of a complete ban on exports to Russia has not yet been discussed by the G7 but should not be ruled out in the future. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that a potential ban on the export of almost all goods to Russia would hit the global economy and could lead to an increase in crisis trends around the world.

