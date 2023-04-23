International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/just-in---60-killed-in-burkina-faso-1109783958.html
60 Killed in Burkina Faso
60 Killed in Burkina Faso
Sixty or more people have been reported to be killed in Burkina Faso by "men wearing military uniforms" on Thursday in the village of Karama in the northern Yatega province. Survivors of the attack believe 80 people were killed.
2023-04-23T23:54+0000
2023-04-24T00:52+0000
burkina faso
africa
jihadist militants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109046452_0:72:3389:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_a4a5705daa3c199bca91fc9a074a5e3a.jpg
Sixty or more people have been reported to be killed in Burkina Faso by "men wearing military uniforms", according to prosecutor Lamine Kabore in the northern city of Ouahigouya. The prosecutor added in his announcement on Sunday that they would be launching an investigation into the attack. According to Kabore, those 60 people were killed by people "wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces" on Thursday in the village of Karama in the northern Yatega province. During their attack the offenders had also reportedly stolen "various goods"."The wounded have been evacuated and are currently being taken care of within our health facilities," said Kabore.Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, has been experiencing extreme violence since a jihadist insurgency spread to the country from Mali, which first began experiencing violence in 2012. Just over a week ago 34 defense volunteers and six soldiers were killed in a similar attack by suspected jihadists. At least 10,000 people have been left dead, and two million have been displaced from their homes since the violence in Burkina Faso first began.Burkina Faso's government has announced a plan to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to address the insurgent groups.
burkina faso
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109046452_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd35170388234194ee10a830a032d9b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
burkina faso, attack, violence, africa, jihadist group
burkina faso, attack, violence, africa, jihadist group

60 Killed in Burkina Faso

23:54 GMT 23.04.2023 (Updated: 00:52 GMT 24.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ISSOUF SANOGOA man holds up the national flag as people celebrate at the Place de la Nation in the capital Ouagadougou, after Burkina Faso's embattled President Blaise Compaore announced earlier on October 31, 2014, he was stepping down to make way for elections following a violent uprising against his 27-year rule
A man holds up the national flag as people celebrate at the Place de la Nation in the capital Ouagadougou, after Burkina Faso's embattled President Blaise Compaore announced earlier on October 31, 2014, he was stepping down to make way for elections following a violent uprising against his 27-year rule - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ISSOUF SANOGO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
At least 60 people were reported to be killed by men wearing military uniforms, said a prosecutor.
Sixty or more people have been reported to be killed in Burkina Faso by "men wearing military uniforms", according to prosecutor Lamine Kabore in the northern city of Ouahigouya. The prosecutor added in his announcement on Sunday that they would be launching an investigation into the attack.
According to Kabore, those 60 people were killed by people "wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces" on Thursday in the village of Karama in the northern Yatega province. During their attack the offenders had also reportedly stolen "various goods".

Survivors of the attack told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided Karma. Survivors believe around 80 people were killed during the violent attack.

"The wounded have been evacuated and are currently being taken care of within our health facilities," said Kabore.
Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, has been experiencing extreme violence since a jihadist insurgency spread to the country from Mali, which first began experiencing violence in 2012. Just over a week ago 34 defense volunteers and six soldiers were killed in a similar attack by suspected jihadists.
At least 10,000 people have been left dead, and two million have been displaced from their homes since the violence in Burkina Faso first began.
Burkina Faso's government has announced a plan to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to address the insurgent groups.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала