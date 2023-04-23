https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/something-wicked-texas-police-investigate-tongue-removing-cow-cull-1109775647.html

Something Wicked: Texas Police Investigate Tongue-Removing Cow Cull

Something Wicked: Texas Police Investigate Tongue-Removing Cow Cull

Texas police investigates strange case of cow mutilation – the creatures were killed and had their tongues cut out.

2023-04-23T12:02+0000

2023-04-23T12:02+0000

2023-04-23T12:02+0000

beyond politics

death

strange

weird

cow

texas

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107101/91/1071019157_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_3744c59e0a8f6e7289bb5f64d322d328.jpg

Texas police are looking for suspects in the strange deaths of cattle in which their tongues are removed with surgical accuracy. There is no blood spilled or any signs of struggle. The bodies of the cattle have been found along a local highway in Madison, Brazos, and Robertson counties.In Madison county, forensic experts reported straight clean cuts that were made with “apparent precision” on a six-year-old longhorn-cross cow. What makes things even more creepy is that the body decayed for weeks - untouched by Texas' usual scavengers.Similar cases were observed in Brazos and Robertson counties where a number of dead cows with tongues completely removed were found. Two cows also had their anuses and external genitalia cut off and removed.Police claim to be absolutely clueless about the causes of the cattle mutilation. However, this is not the first case of strange livestock death in US.In 1975, media reported that farmers were stumbling upon killed cattle with tongues and sex organs removed in 11 states. Back then, the gruesome and unexplained discoveries inspired a bunch of conspiracy theories about satanic cults using cattle organs as donations to demons and UFOs, even though it's not quite clear why aliens would need mutilated cows. The investigation was eventually closed as police were not able to find any evidence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20191019/second-world-war-doll-blinks-and-moves-mouth-at-night-1077093182.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20160711/wales-ufo-alien-home-1042789346.html

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strange crime, weird crime, crime, cattle