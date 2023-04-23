https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/sputnik-correspondent-sheds-light-on-how-us-prevents-russian-journalists-from-doing-their-job-1109778360.html
Sputnik Correspondent Sheds Light on How US Prevents Russian Journalists From Doing Their Job
Sputnik Correspondent Sheds Light on How US Prevents Russian Journalists From Doing Their Job
Denis Bolotsky is a Sputnik correspondent and one of the Russian journalists who was supposed to accompany the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s... 23.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-23T14:20+0000
2023-04-23T14:20+0000
2023-04-23T14:31+0000
russia
russia
us
the united nations (un)
visa
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_966eb9a746d3676e4d00e9ef2d56b17b.jpg
Speaking from outside the US Embassy in Moscow where he and his colleagues were supposed to receive US visas required to travel to New York City, the location of the UN headquarters, Bolotsky weighed in on the United States effectively barring him and other Russian journalists from doing their job.The UNSC session the journalists were supposed to cover comes as Russia presides over the UN Security Council.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5088aa4f3d8b96ad1ad0dc853d06420.jpg
Sputnik correspondent on US visa denial
Sputnik correspondent on US visa denial
2023-04-23T14:20+0000
true
PT1M43S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, the united nations (un), visa, видео, video
russia, us, the united nations (un), visa, видео, video
Sputnik Correspondent Sheds Light on How US Prevents Russian Journalists From Doing Their Job
14:20 GMT 23.04.2023 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 23.04.2023)
Denis Bolotsky is a Sputnik correspondent and one of the Russian journalists who was supposed to accompany the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s delegation to the UN Security Council in New York.
Speaking from outside the US Embassy in Moscow where he and his colleagues were supposed to receive US visas
required to travel to New York City, the location of the UN headquarters, Bolotsky weighed in on the United States effectively barring him and other Russian journalists from doing their job.
The UNSC session the journalists were supposed to cover comes as Russia presides over the UN Security Council.