Moscow Will Mirror US' Attitude Toward Russian Journalists to American Journalists - Diplomatic Source
The latest news and stories from Russia.
Sputnik Correspondent Sheds Light on How US Prevents Russian Journalists From Doing Their Job
Sputnik Correspondent Sheds Light on How US Prevents Russian Journalists From Doing Their Job
Denis Bolotsky is a Sputnik correspondent and one of the Russian journalists who was supposed to accompany the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s... 23.04.2023, Sputnik International
Speaking from outside the US Embassy in Moscow where he and his colleagues were supposed to receive US visas required to travel to New York City, the location of the UN headquarters, Bolotsky weighed in on the United States effectively barring him and other Russian journalists from doing their job.The UNSC session the journalists were supposed to cover comes as Russia presides over the UN Security Council.
russia
News
Sputnik Correspondent Sheds Light on How US Prevents Russian Journalists From Doing Their Job

14:20 GMT 23.04.2023
