LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Slams US Refusal to Issue Visas to Russian Journalists for UNSC in New York
The United States' decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists in time to participate in the work of the UN Security Council are in stark contrast with... 23.04.2023, Sputnik International
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Slams US Refusal to Issue Visas to Russian Journalists for UNSC in New York

13:19 GMT 23.04.2023 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 23.04.2023)
Being updated
The United States' decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists in time to participate in the work of the UN Security Council are in stark contrast with its pledges to protect freedom of speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
The Russian foreign minister noted that, while he knew that the United States has a penchant for doing such things – in this particular case, not issuing visas for Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany his delegation to the UN – he was hoping that things would be different this time in light of all the attention to the United States’ outrageous behavior.
"Most importantly, you can rest assured: we will not forget and we will not forgive," Lavrov stated.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has also condemned the United States’ failure to issue visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany their country's delegation to the UN Security Council session in New York and pledged response measures.
"The Americans pulled yet another outrageous and totally unacceptable trick in preparation for the participation of Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov in the events of the outgoing Russian presidency of the UN Security Council. A group of Russian journalists who were to accompany Lavrov on this trip were not issued visas until the very last moment. The Americans pretended that they were working and that a solution was about to be found," Ryabkov told the reporters who arrived at an airport to leave for New York.
United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
World
UN Expresses ‘Concern’ After Pentagon Leaks Show Washington Spied on Guterres, Diplomats
18 April, 21:33 GMT
He added that this situation was "a game of nerves, a mockery, and yet another reflection of the fact that our colleagues in Washington are not only not to be trusted, they are simply not worth listening to."
"We have repeatedly contacted them on this issue over the last few days. Nevertheless, the result, as you can see, is deplorable, even though we were given assurances that visas are on the way, are about to be issued. All of this is a lie. This is an outright lie, and it does not paint a good picture of the country that hosts the UN Headquarters. The journalists were supposed to cover the most important event of the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council," Ryabkov said.
He stressed that all the events that Lavrov is scheduled to attend in New York are "high-profile newsworthy events."
"And our press pool was bound to be with us. That didn't happen. The responsibility lies squarely on the American side," Ryabkov said, stressing that Moscow will find ways to respond to this move "so that Americans remember for a long time that this is not the way things are done."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the US not issuing visas to Russian journalists is a blatant manipulation of the freedom of speech issue and of journalists' rights.
Russia
Russia
Lavrov, Blinken Not Planning to Meet During UNSC Events in New York
14:08 GMT 23.04.2023
US Journalists in Russia to Feel Fallout From US Denying Visas to Russian Reporters
US journalists working in Russia are set to face the repercussions of their country's decision not to issue visas to the Russian journalists who were supposed to travel to New York to cover the end of Moscow's presidency in the UN Security Council, a diplomatic source told journalists on Sunday.
"After the attitude that Washington has demonstrated toward Russian journalists and journalism in general, I think it would not be surprising for them to see a similar attitude toward their own journalists. And now it is obvious that the concern they have for journalist [Evan] Gershkovich, who was caught red-handed, is a sham concern. He is of no interest to them either as a journalist – otherwise they would not be disparaging Russian citizens – or as a US citizen. And it's all just words, hypocrisy, and lies," the source said, adding that there is no doubt that American journalists in Russia "will experience all the discomfort and inconvenience, and similar treatment."
