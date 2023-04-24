https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/anchor-don-lemon-terminated-by-cnn-after-17-years-on-network-1109802728.html

Anchor Don Lemon Terminated by CNN After 17 Years on Network

CNN has terminated its contract with anchor Don Lemon, the anchor said in a Twitter post on Monday, adding that he is 'stunned' by the network's decision.

Lemon issued his statement aimed at his former employer three hours after appearing on air. Lemon co-hosted ‘CNN This Morning’ for nearly 6 months and also hosted the prime-time show ‘Don Lemon Tonight’ for over 8 years. CNN issued a separate statement contradicting Lemon's account of events, adding that the anchor was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.Lemon's leave was announced mere hours after Fox News issued a statement, saying it's parting ways with Tucker Carlson, who had been hosting a show on the network since 2016.

