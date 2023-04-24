Prime-Time Host Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News

FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson, who on Monday's show addressed the story of his former top writer, Blake Neff, who resigned after CNN found he had written a series of controversial tweets under a pseudonym, has left for vacation. It fits a pattern at Fox, whose personalities tend to go away to cool off when the heat is on. Carlson's vacation is the sixth example in a little more than three years. A Fox representative confirmed Carlson's vacation was planned before the Neff story broke. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)