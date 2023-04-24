International
Prime-Time Host Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News
Prime-Time Host Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News
Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media network said in a press release on Monday.
Fox Corp shares dropped by 5% at the time of the departure announcement, according to market data.Carlson joined the network as a contributor in 2009, and had hosted his talk show "Tonight with Tucker Carlson" since 2016. In 2022, his average audience was considered to be among the biggest on cable news, reaching up to 3.32 million total viewers.
16:32 GMT 24.04.2023
FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York.
FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York.
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
