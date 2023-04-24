Prime-Time Host Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News
© AP Photo / Richard DrewFILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson, who on Monday's show addressed the story of his former top writer, Blake Neff, who resigned after CNN found he had written a series of controversial tweets under a pseudonym, has left for vacation. It fits a pattern at Fox, whose personalities tend to go away to cool off when the heat is on. Carlson's vacation is the sixth example in a little more than three years. A Fox representative confirmed Carlson's vacation was planned before the Neff story broke. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media network said in a press release on Monday.
"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement said. "Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."
Fox Corp shares dropped by 5% at the time of the departure announcement, according to market data.
Carlson joined the network as a contributor in 2009, and had hosted his talk show "Tonight with Tucker Carlson" since 2016. In 2022, his average audience was considered to be among the biggest on cable news, reaching up to 3.32 million total viewers.