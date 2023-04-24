https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/embattled-credit-suisse-loses-75-bln-in-deposits-during-first-quarter-1109796055.html

Embattled Credit Suisse Loses $75 Bln in Deposits During First Quarter

Embattled Credit Suisse Loses $75 Bln in Deposits During First Quarter

The Swiss government earlier approved a hefty bailout plan to allow the acquisition of the Credit Suisse lender by the rival UBS.

2023-04-24T16:21+0000

2023-04-24T16:21+0000

2023-04-24T16:21+0000

economy

switzerland

credit suisse group ag

bank

capital outflow

scandals

acquisition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108425646_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_655b4aba6a7b9de015db86eefdeac13e.jpg

Credit Suisse has announced that it had lost some 67 billion Swiss francs (about $75 billion) in deposits in the first three months of the year.According to the embattled Swiss lender, the money is still leaving the bank as the rival UBS scrambles to complete an emergency rescue of firm.The developments come after the Swiss government announced late last month that it would provide urgent guarantee credits, amounting to 109 billion Swiss francs ($118 billion), for the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and UBS to take over Credit Suisse, a process that is due to be completed before the end of this year.Earlier in March, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it could grant UBS a liquidity assistance loan with privileged creditor status in bankruptcy for a total of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) after the takeover.Credit Suisse had been hit by scandals and compliance failures over the past few years, which wiped out its profit and led to the bank losing clients.In 2022, the media leak dubbed "Suisse Secrets" contained info that one of the world's most iconic private banks managed accounts for human rights abusers, fraudsters, and businessmen who were placed under sanctions.After a German newspaper shared the data with the non-profit journalist group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, as well as almost 50 media organizations globally, the journalists spent months studying the information.Their probe suggested that Credit Suisse accounts had been used by clients involved in such serious crimes as torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption. According to the inquiry, account holders included a Yemeni spy chief, Venezuela's former Vice Energy Minister Nervis Villalobos, and the sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/switzerland-to-investigate-buyout-of-credit-suisse-by-main-rival-ubs-1109060821.html

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

swiss lender credit suisse, ubs' acquisition of credit suisse, credit suisse's announcement of $75 bln in deposits during first quarter