Hungary Won't Agree to Any Sanctions Against Russian Nuclear Energy
Budapest will not agree even to partial imposition of sanctions on Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or other economic sanction in domain of Russian nuclear energy.
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis proposed last week to gradually impose sanctions against Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or impose sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy, but give two years to complete contracts, including for the construction of new units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary. "If there were a decision on sanctions in the nuclear sphere, it would mean that the security of the energy supply of one EU member state, Hungary, would become quite concretely impossible in the subsequent period ... My colleagues from the Baltic states asked, they say, let's see if it is possible ... to slightly impose sanctions against [Russia's] nuclear energy - no, you cannot. You cannot [impose] partially," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.
Hungary Won't Agree to Any Sanctions Against Russian Nuclear Energy
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary will not agree even to a partial imposition of sanctions against Russia's nuclear energy sector, as proposed by the Baltic states, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis proposed last week to gradually impose sanctions against Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or impose sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy, but give two years to complete contracts, including for the construction of new units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary.
"If there were a decision on sanctions in the nuclear sphere, it would mean that the security of the energy supply of one EU member state, Hungary, would become quite concretely impossible in the subsequent period ... My colleagues from the Baltic states asked, they say, let's see if it is possible ... to slightly impose sanctions against [Russia's] nuclear energy - no, you cannot
. You cannot [impose] partially," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.