https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/hungary-wont-agree-to-any-sanctions-against-russian-nuclear-energy-1109792431.html

Hungary Won't Agree to Any Sanctions Against Russian Nuclear Energy

Hungary Won't Agree to Any Sanctions Against Russian Nuclear Energy

Budapest will not agree even to partial imposition of sanctions on Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or other economic sanction in domain of Russian nuclear energy.

2023-04-24T12:17+0000

2023-04-24T12:17+0000

2023-04-24T12:17+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

ukrainian crisis

rosatom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105418/88/1054188890_0:130:2084:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_21eeb46ac07779ab30d763f1ee12183e.jpg

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis proposed last week to gradually impose sanctions against Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or impose sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy, but give two years to complete contracts, including for the construction of new units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary. "If there were a decision on sanctions in the nuclear sphere, it would mean that the security of the energy supply of one EU member state, Hungary, would become quite concretely impossible in the subsequent period ... My colleagues from the Baltic states asked, they say, let's see if it is possible ... to slightly impose sanctions against [Russia's] nuclear energy - no, you cannot. You cannot [impose] partially," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/g7-cant-replace-russias-nuclear-fuel-and-expertise-1109708015.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, economy, sanctions, hungary, rosatom, russian nuclear energy