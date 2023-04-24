International
Hungary Won't Agree to Any Sanctions Against Russian Nuclear Energy
Budapest will not agree even to partial imposition of sanctions on Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or other economic sanction in domain of Russian nuclear energy.
russian economy under sanctions, economy, sanctions, hungary, rosatom, russian nuclear energy
12:17 GMT 24.04.2023
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary will not agree even to a partial imposition of sanctions against Russia's nuclear energy sector, as proposed by the Baltic states, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis proposed last week to gradually impose sanctions against Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom or impose sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy, but give two years to complete contracts, including for the construction of new units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary.
ROSATOM corporation's stand on display at the exhibition Russia Looking Into the Future at the central exhibition hall Manege, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Analysis
G7 Can't Replace Russia's Nuclear Fuel and Expertise
20 April, 17:32 GMT
"If there were a decision on sanctions in the nuclear sphere, it would mean that the security of the energy supply of one EU member state, Hungary, would become quite concretely impossible in the subsequent period ... My colleagues from the Baltic states asked, they say, let's see if it is possible ... to slightly impose sanctions against [Russia's] nuclear energy - no, you cannot. You cannot [impose] partially," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.
