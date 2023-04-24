https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/hungarys-szijjarto-says-arms-supplies-to-kiev-only-prolong-ukraine-conflict-1109797781.html

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that sending weapons to Kiev regime is useless and that Hungary consistently opposes this move.

2023-04-24T14:52+0000

2023-04-24T14:52+0000

2023-04-24T14:52+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

hungary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102721/05/1027210590_0:0:4317:2428_1920x0_80_0_0_d49d0e18d327de578441272bbf3f3b4d.jpg

The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place on Monday in Luxembourg. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union in February that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties. Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpatye region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/orban-conflict-in-ukraine-will-end-as-soon-as-us-europe-stop-supporting-kiev-1109499533.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/scott-ritter-pentagon-leaks-show-that-ukraine-cant-win--1109484135.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, arms supplies to kiev, pumping kiev with weapons