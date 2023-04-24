https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/hungarys-szijjarto-says-arms-supplies-to-kiev-only-prolong-ukraine-conflict-1109797781.html
Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict
Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that sending weapons to Kiev regime is useless and that Hungary consistently opposes this move.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union in February that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties. Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpatye region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has been the only country to oppose Europe's arms supplies to Kiev during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, as the delivery prolongs the Ukraine conflict, while other EU member states called for providing more weapons to the country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place on Monday in Luxembourg.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union in February that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties.
Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpatye region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.