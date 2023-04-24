International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/hungarys-szijjarto-says-arms-supplies-to-kiev-only-prolong-ukraine-conflict-1109797781.html
Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict
Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that sending weapons to Kiev regime is useless and that Hungary consistently opposes this move.
2023-04-24T14:52+0000
2023-04-24T14:52+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102721/05/1027210590_0:0:4317:2428_1920x0_80_0_0_d49d0e18d327de578441272bbf3f3b4d.jpg
The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place on Monday in Luxembourg. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union in February that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties. Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpatye region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/orban-conflict-in-ukraine-will-end-as-soon-as-us-europe-stop-supporting-kiev-1109499533.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/scott-ritter-pentagon-leaks-show-that-ukraine-cant-win--1109484135.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102721/05/1027210590_0:0:3901:2926_1920x0_80_0_0_5b745df28d69a4c7a66f73e9d72d0e55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, arms supplies to kiev, pumping kiev with weapons
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, arms supplies to kiev, pumping kiev with weapons

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Arms Supplies to Kiev Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict

14:52 GMT 24.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYSHungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto
Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has been the only country to oppose Europe's arms supplies to Kiev during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, as the delivery prolongs the Ukraine conflict, while other EU member states called for providing more weapons to the country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place on Monday in Luxembourg.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the European Council meeting in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Orban: Conflict in Ukraine to End Once US, Europe Stop Backing Kiev
14 April, 07:15 GMT
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union in February that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties.
Russian soldiers undergo training - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Pentagon Leaks Show That Ukraine Can’t Win
13 April, 16:00 GMT
Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supplies to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks the security of the Zakarpatye region, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала