https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/tu-214-aircraft-with-russian-equipment-may-be-produced-by-late-2023-1109787510.html

Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023

Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023

The Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft with Russian equipment will be produces by the end of this year as Russia seeks to decrease dependence on imports.

2023-04-24T06:20+0000

2023-04-24T06:20+0000

2023-04-24T06:20+0000

russia

rostec

sukhoi

russian economy under sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107905/94/1079059469_0:297:2794:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_a2bef71a7930ea1c6279d4cc5ccf0952.jpg

He added that the pilot flight of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ (Sukhoi Superjet) New with domestically produced equipment will take place in May.SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-ready-to-mass-produce-advanced-armor-vests-video--1109550478.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221219/fathers-and-sons-the-expansive-family-of-sukhois-su-27-flanker-fighter-jets-1105622677.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian economy, rostec, tu-214, ssj new