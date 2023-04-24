International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/tu-214-aircraft-with-russian-equipment-may-be-produced-by-late-2023-1109787510.html
Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023
Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023
The Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft with Russian equipment will be produces by the end of this year as Russia seeks to decrease dependence on imports.
2023-04-24T06:20+0000
2023-04-24T06:20+0000
russia
rostec
sukhoi
russian economy under sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107905/94/1079059469_0:297:2794:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_a2bef71a7930ea1c6279d4cc5ccf0952.jpg
He added that the pilot flight of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ (Sukhoi Superjet) New with domestically produced equipment will take place in May.SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-ready-to-mass-produce-advanced-armor-vests-video--1109550478.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221219/fathers-and-sons-the-expansive-family-of-sukhois-su-27-flanker-fighter-jets-1105622677.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107905/94/1079059469_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27c555980c2b54dfb159a40192d42e33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian economy, rostec, tu-214, ssj new
russia, russian economy, rostec, tu-214, ssj new

Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023

06:20 GMT 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / S.P. Gorbunova Press Service / Go to the mediabankRussian Tu-214
Russian Tu-214 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / S.P. Gorbunova Press Service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft equipped with domestically made equipment will be produced by the end of 2023, Alexander Voit, the head of the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, part of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said on Monday.
"Now we [the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau] will participate in the project of adapting the on-board radio-electronic equipment for the Tu-214 aircraft. The first aircraft should be produced at the end of this year and then a contract for a large number of aircraft for Aeroflot will be signed," Voit told reporters.
A Russian serviceman taking an armor vest. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
Military
Russia Ready to Mass Produce Advanced Armor Vests: Video
15 April, 12:16 GMT
He added that the pilot flight of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ (Sukhoi Superjet) New with domestically produced equipment will take place in May.
"The first flight of the SSJ New is scheduled for May. Everything that the pilots see in the cockpit is done in the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, just as is done everything that signals the pilot. This is the most significant event that we are all looking forward to this year," Voit stated.
Fighter Sukhoi Su-27UBK - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
Military
Fathers and Sons: The Expansive Family of Sukhoi’s Su-27 ‘Flanker’ Fighter Jets
19 December 2022, 23:17 GMT
SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала