https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/tu-214-aircraft-with-russian-equipment-may-be-produced-by-late-2023-1109787510.html
Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023
Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023
The Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft with Russian equipment will be produces by the end of this year as Russia seeks to decrease dependence on imports.
2023-04-24T06:20+0000
2023-04-24T06:20+0000
2023-04-24T06:20+0000
russia
rostec
sukhoi
russian economy under sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107905/94/1079059469_0:297:2794:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_a2bef71a7930ea1c6279d4cc5ccf0952.jpg
He added that the pilot flight of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ (Sukhoi Superjet) New with domestically produced equipment will take place in May.SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-ready-to-mass-produce-advanced-armor-vests-video--1109550478.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221219/fathers-and-sons-the-expansive-family-of-sukhois-su-27-flanker-fighter-jets-1105622677.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107905/94/1079059469_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27c555980c2b54dfb159a40192d42e33.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian economy, rostec, tu-214, ssj new
russia, russian economy, rostec, tu-214, ssj new
Tu-214 Aircraft With Russian Equipment May Be Produced by Late 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft equipped with domestically made equipment will be produced by the end of 2023, Alexander Voit, the head of the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, part of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said on Monday.
"Now we [the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau] will participate in the project of adapting the on-board radio-electronic equipment for the Tu-214 aircraft. The first aircraft should be produced at the end of this year and then a contract for a large number of aircraft for Aeroflot will be signed," Voit told reporters.
He added that the pilot flight of the new Russian passenger aircraft SSJ (Sukhoi Superjet) New with domestically produced equipment will take place in May.
"The first flight of the SSJ New is scheduled for May. Everything that the pilots see in the cockpit is done in the Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau, just as is done everything that signals the pilot. This is the most significant event that we are all looking forward to this year," Voit stated.
19 December 2022, 23:17 GMT
SSJ New is the new version of Russian passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet-100 with more domestically-made components. It is part of Russia's campaign to decrease dependence on imports initiated following the two large waves of economic sanctions in 2014 and 2022.