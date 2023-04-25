https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/americans-russians-need-spirit-of-elbe-peaceful-world---veteran-1109811830.html

Americans, Russians Need Spirit of Elbe, Peaceful World - Veteran

Americans, Russians Need Spirit of Elbe, Peaceful World - Veteran

25 April 1945 Russian and American troops met on the Elbe River. This meeting symbolized unity among Russian and American people.

2023-04-25T06:24+0000

2023-04-25T06:24+0000

2023-04-25T06:24+0000

world

peace

history

wwii

elbe day

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107916/22/1079162257_0:0:2667:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_1f86075231c6a5b9af2db072e6a83f3e.jpg

On April 25, 1945, Soviet and US troops met at the Elbe River near the town of Torgau. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and came about as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east, thus splitting Nazi Germany in two. Cohn said it is a tragedy that the United States and Russia have recently lost their commonality of purpose and goals, including the fight against hunger, tackling climate change and others. Cohn also expressed frustration that some people in positions of power do not want to see Russians and Americans cooperating with each other. Cohn recalled that General Dwight Eisenhower, who led the US troops in Europe in 1945, issued an order that prevented Americans from crossing the Elbe River in order to avoid unnecessary fights with Soviet troops. The particular meeting took place not far from the German city of Magdeburg. Cohn said he never received such a warm reception as the one that Soviet troops gave their US counterparts. Only later Cohn understood that the emotions were a sign the war was actually over for the Russians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220425/russian-ambassador-congratulates-wwii-veterans-in-us-with-elbe-day-1095022898.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200425/putin-trump-adopt-joint-statement-on-75th-anniversary-of-elbe-day-1079092399.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20160425/war-commemoration-history-rewrite-1038603873.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elbe day, history, russia, us, wwii, elbe river