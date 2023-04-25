https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/australias-defense-review-shows-its-readiness-to-side-with-us-in-possible-conflict-with-china-1109812413.html

Australia’s Defense Review Shows Its Readiness to Side With US in Possible Conflict With China

Australia's Defense Review Shows Its Readiness to Side With US in Possible Conflict With China

Implementing all the tasks outlined in Australia’s defense review is a challenge that will take plenty of time, Professor Joe Siracusa, US political expert and dean of Global Futures in Curtin University, told Sputnik.

Australia has rolled out its new defense strategic review, billed by the government as the most significant update of its military planning in nearly 40 years.The document outlined at least six "priority areas for immediate action," including the development of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine capability and longer-range strike capacity, speeding up the integration of new technologies into the military, defense workforce retention and recruitment, plus improving strategic cooperation between Canberra and its key partners in the Indo-Pacific.The expert argued that the review "does two things: shows that [Australia’s] Labor [Party] is changing the battle plan for the country, and number two, that it's serious about funding it."Joseph Camilleri, emeritus professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne and one of Australia's leading international relations scholars, in turn, told Sputnik that the goal of the country’s new defense review is "to equip Australian military forces to support the US in any future military confrontation with China."Camilleri was echoed by Scott Burchill, Honorary Fellow in International Relations at Deakin University and author of The National Interest in International Relations Theory and Misunderstanding International Relations.He recalled that the review stipulates a shift in Australian defense policy towards a closer alignment with the US military in the Asia-Pacific outlined under the AUKUS arrangements, which he said "is an incremental rather than a revolutionary change."He said that Canberra deciding to side with Washington is "a development that will not be lost on the other countries of the region, Australia’s neighbors, who will again question the sincerity of Australia’s desire to more fully integrate with the Asia-Pacific."

