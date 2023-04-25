https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/boosting-russias-civil-aviation-industry-remains-priority-amid-sanctions-1109791020.html

'Boosting Russia's Civil Aviation Industry Remains Priority Amid Sanctions'

Russia’s civil aviation sector, which was seriously hit by Western sanctions, currently shows sign of restoring, Dmitry Drozdenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian military magazine Arsenal Otechestva, told Sputnik.

The 2023 Krylya Rossii (Wings of Russia) Award is due in Moscow on Tuesday, a ceremony which will see winners in a whole array of сommercial aviation-related categories, including domestic and international passenger transport, business aviation and helicopter operations."The Wings of Russia Award is related to not only air carriers but also airports, manufacturers, and technicians, among other things," Drozdenko told Sputnik.As for the sanctions, they interfere with the work of our airlines and airports, while also affecting security, Drozdenko said before going on to praise the efforts of Russian airmen to restore the country’s commercial aircraft industry.In this vein, developing the country’s own civil aviation production remains a priority, given that in previous years, some domestically made passenger planes, such as the Sukhoi Superjet 100, was made with plenty of foreign parts, according to the Arsenal Otechestva editor-in-chief.Drozdenko was echoed by Alexey Butrimov, founder of the Russian business aviation company Bjet, who told Sputnik that full-blown import substitution is a complicated process, which stipulates obtaining relevant documentation, designers and workers, as well as support within the framework of the Federal Aviation Regulations.West's Anti-Russian SanctionsShortly after Russian launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies started introducing packages of "severe sanctions" on Russia, which led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide, while also instigating inflation in the EU and the US.President Vladimir Putin recently stressed that his country has bolstered its economic sovereignty since 2022 and did not collapse due to the sanctions as Russia’s "enemy" expected.With the EU’s 10 sanction packages against Russia already in place, the bloc has meanwhile made it clear it has no plans to ramp up the sanctions pressure any further, voicing concerns that doing so could affect sectors which European countries “can’t live without,” such as imports of fuel for nuclear power plants, and precious metals.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

