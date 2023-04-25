https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/eu-japan-oppose-us-plan-for-almost-total-ban-on-g7-exports-to-russia---reports-1109818337.html
EU, Japan Oppose US Plan for Almost Total Ban on G7 Exports to Russia - Reports
EU, Japan Oppose US Plan for Almost Total Ban on G7 Exports to Russia - Reports
Japan and European Union believe that total ban is technically impossible and attempts to impose it will only make things worse.
2023-04-25T12:51+0000
2023-04-25T12:51+0000
2023-04-25T12:51+0000
world
european union (eu)
japan
russian economy under sanctions
ukrainian crisis
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105049/49/1050494902_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_d7e777aada4bc2978c09d4595c599ebf.jpg
“From our perspective it is simply not do-able," one of the unnamed officials from the EU and Japan told news outlet at a meeting held last week. G7 leaders are preparing a statement for next month's meeting in Japan's Hiroshima, which is expected to include a commitment to replace the existing sectoral sanctions regime against Russia with a US-proposed total export ban with some exceptions for agricultural, medical and other goods, the newspaper reported on Monday, citing some documents at its disposal. According to some officials, replacing the current sanctions regime with the near-total export ban could lead to renewed disputes between countries over exemptions and potentially weaken existing measures, the report read. The draft statement also includes less-contested proposals to restrict evasion and circumvention of existing sanctions and measures against those “wilfully supporting the financing" of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, including financial transactions facilitators, according to the report. G7 countries will also continue to reduce energy imports from Russia and will not allow “the reopening of avenues previously shut down by Russia’s weaponisation of energy,” the newspaper reported, citing the draft statement. The newspaper added that the G7 leaders will announce plans to introduce a “traceability mechanism” on Russian diamonds to reduce Moscow's income from their export. The White House's National Security Council told the newspaper that Washington would “continue to look for ways to hold Russia accountable,” while declining to comment on talks with G7 partners, according to the report. G7 leaders are set to meet in Hiroshima for a three-day summit from May 19-21, which will focus on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, economic security, green investments and the Indo-Pacific region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/us-admits-russian-economy-showing-resilience-to-sanctions-says-their-impact-can-take-time-1107777617.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230227/african-nations-reportedly-boost-russian-oil-imports-amid-eu-sanctions-1107841257.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105049/49/1050494902_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_9f72549c667a7c19a421a2e5a8cf7510.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, g7 exports, g7, eu, japan, economy
ukrainian crisis, g7 exports, g7, eu, japan, economy
EU, Japan Oppose US Plan for Almost Total Ban on G7 Exports to Russia - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of the European Union and Japan have opposed a US proposal to almost completely ban G7 exports to Russia, noting that such a move is impossible to implement, the British news outlet reported, citing informed sources.
“From our perspective it is simply not do-able
," one of the unnamed officials from the EU and Japan told news outlet at a meeting held last week.
G7 leaders are preparing a statement for next month's meeting in Japan's Hiroshima, which is expected to include a commitment to replace the existing sectoral sanctions regime against Russia with a US-proposed total export ban with some exceptions for agricultural, medical and other goods, the newspaper reported on Monday, citing some documents at its disposal.
According to some officials, replacing the current sanctions regime with the near-total export ban could lead to renewed disputes between countries over exemptions and potentially weaken existing measures, the report read.
The draft statement also includes less-contested proposals to restrict evasion and circumvention of existing sanctions and measures against those “wilfully supporting the financing" of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, including financial transactions facilitators, according to the report.
G7 countries will also continue to reduce energy imports from Russia and will not allow “the reopening of avenues previously shut down by Russia’s weaponisation of energy,” the newspaper reported, citing the draft statement. The newspaper added that the G7 leaders will announce plans to introduce a “traceability mechanism” on Russian diamonds to reduce Moscow's income from their export.
The White House's National Security Council told the newspaper that Washington would “continue to look for ways to hold Russia accountable,” while declining to comment on talks with G7 partners, according to the report.
G7 leaders are set to meet in Hiroshima for a three-day summit from May 19-21, which will focus on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, economic security, green investments and the Indo-Pacific region.