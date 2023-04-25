https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/iran-launches-exports-to-saudi-arabia-after-renewal-of-diplomatic-ties-1109822242.html

Iran Launches Exports to Saudi Arabia After Renewal of Diplomatic Ties

Iran Launches Exports to Saudi Arabia After Renewal of Diplomatic Ties

Iran is launching exports to Saudi Arabia while two nations reestablished severed diplomatic ties and reopen embassies.

2023-04-25T14:11+0000

2023-04-25T14:11+0000

2023-04-25T14:11+0000

world

iran

saudi arabia

middle east

diplomatic relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109329980_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96e779a87b6fc27faca883d2de49397e.jpg

"Given this event [the resumption of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh], the agenda includes the export of Iranian goods to Saudi Arabia ... With the start of trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia, employees of the ministry of industry, mine and trade have initiated the exports of goods," the minister said as quoted by Iranian news agency.In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual official visits of top diplomats and cooperation in the field of security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/chinas-saudi-iran-deal-indicates-us-no-longer-pulling-mideast-strings-1109246891.html

iran

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, saudi arabia, iran, diplomacy