Moving UN HQ Out of US to Neutral Ground 'Reflects Evolution' of 'Multipolarity'

Sergey Lavrov agreed this week with the suggestion that the UN should move to a another venue outside the US Professor Alfred de Zayas said that would fit with the new global "multipolarity."

2023-04-25T17:55+0000

2023-04-25T17:55+0000

2023-04-25T17:55+0000

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's call for the United Nations to move its HQ out of the US was a justified response to Washington's repeated "violations" of its neutrality, a former official has said.Washington's decision to deny visas to accredited Russian journalists to cover their country's presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) prompted Lavrov to call for the club of nations to move its headquarters from New York to a site in a more neutral country. Cuban-American former UN official Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik that such a move would be appropriate in a "multipolar" world emerging from US "hegemony," and only just given Washington's "multiple violations of the headquarters agreement."He said that since the UN was founded in 1945, the US had repeatedly violated several of the international body's conventions, "making it difficult for the organization to pursue its work without logistical problems resulting from arbitrary policies dictated by Washington."The expert on the UN Charter pointed out that the organisation only moved into the building when it was completed six years after its founding at the end of the Second World War. Before that it often met at the former League of Nations seat in Geneva, Switzerland.He recalled how the US denied entry to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in 1988. "The General Assembly moved to Geneva, where Arafat was received with a standing ovation as he walked the aisle to the podium."But moving the UN to a new home would take "at least five years" and cost "an enormous amount of money," he warned, while its budget is "always stretched to the limit." But he explained that there was no "protocol" for making the move, which would have to be discussed by the UN General Assembly and subject to official reports into its "impact assessments."As for which country could give the UN a new home, he suggested Mexico among others, especially "the cities of Puebla and Guadalajara, which have advanced infrastructure," or Brazil, "either Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo.""South Africa would be a credible candidate, and the cities of Cape Town or Durban would be worthy venues," De Zayas added. "India, the most populous country in the world, would benefit from UN presence — Delhi and Bangalore have much international experience."

