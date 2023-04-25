https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/once-in-a-generation-tucker-carlsons-departure-prompts-online-buzz-1109817695.html

'Once-in-a-Generation': Tucker Carlson's Departure Prompts Online Buzz

'Once-in-a-Generation': Tucker Carlson's Departure Prompts Online Buzz

The decision to remove Carlson from Fox News' host lineup reportedly came down from none other than Rupert Murdoch, the media organization's billionaire chairman.

2023-04-25T14:29+0000

2023-04-25T14:29+0000

2023-04-25T14:29+0000

beyond politics

us

donald trump

tucker carlson

departure

twitter

republicans

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109816677_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_335a6176622b16a2a8803e833b262368.jpg

The announcement that Fox News was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the broadcaster’s top-rated prime-time host, provoked uproar both among political figures and ordinary netizens.Former US President Donald Trump said he was “shocked” and “surprised” to hear the news that was broken on Monday.He added that “you don’t know if it was a firing, maybe he left because he wasn’t being given his free rein, he wants his free rein maybe but I was surprised by it.”Donald Trump Jr., who is a close friend of Carlson, for his part described Fox News’ decision as “mind-blowing.”According to Trump Jr., Carlson is “one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors, and otherwise.”Topline Republicans struck the same tone, expressing surprise and piling praise on the now-former Fox News host, with Senator Ron Johnson calling Carlson’s departure a “huge loss” to Fox News in a tweet. He was echoed by House Republican Lauren Boebert, who tweeted in capitals, “I STAND WITH TUCKER CARLSON!”With most Democrats quipping at the Fox decision, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - a frequent Carlson target – apparently voiced shock over the move, tweeting “Wow” to her numerous followers on Twitter.In a warmer tone, White House correspondent Simon Ateba bade farewell to the ex-Fox anchor, tweeting, "In my opinion, Tucker Carlson is a phenomenal journalist and an exceptional person. His departure from Fox News Channel has left a void that will be difficult to fill.”Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump-aligned Republican strategist, meanwhile, stressed that he owes “a lot to Tucker”, who he said gave him “a platform to defend myself against the attacks from the January 6 committee when they first subpoenaed me." Bruesewitz was referring to the House panel’s probe into the US Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, when a mob, including Trump supporters, stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.Christopher Ruddy, chief executive of a conservative US network, in turn predicted that Fox News will lose viewers without Carlson, and said in a statement his “removal is a big milestone” and part of what Ruddy described as an effort to “become establishment media.”Quite a few netizens also heaped praise on the journalist, with a user nicknamed Leo tweeting that Carlson’s exit is ‘a huge loss for Fox Network” and that “without a doubt Tucker Carlson’s star shines brightly.”Another user wrote that “Tucker will rise again” and he “will be a very strong influencer more than ever before. No one will beat Truth and facts!” They were echoed by one more netizen who touted Carlson as “an icon who mixed humor, honesty and charm”.One user suggested that Fox News will never succeed in finding a host that will be on par with the 53-year-old in terms of charisma.“Let’s face it, it will be impossible for Fox to ‘fill’ for Tucker. For me, Tucker Carlson was the only reason I watched, so Fox is gone. I don’t care really. My conservative roots are based in our constitution and that’s what means most. Tucker will be around before long," the netizen underscored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220610/tucker-carlson-slams-january-6-show-trial-reveals-what-may-push-americans-to-real-insurrection-1096194997.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

announcement about departure of fox news host tucker carlson, former us president donald trump, gop members, twitter reaction