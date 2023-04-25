https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/rec-number-of-participants-at-innoproms-made-in-russia-stand-tripled-1109822596.html

REC: Number of Participants at INNOPROM's 'Made in Russia' Stand Tripled

A number of companies engaged in "Made in Russia" mount of the exhibition "INNOPROM. Soviet Central Asia" in Tashkent has tripled in a year, chief executive of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina told.

"Russian companies' interest in working in Uzbekistan and Soviet Central Asia markets increases amid the demand for developments of 'Made in Russia' in the region. This is illustrated by the fact that last year 17 Russian companies took part in the exhibition, and this year their number has tripled. Last year there were only one stand, but now the display is so big that it has 4 locations: 3 of them are in halls, and 1 more is in the open air," Nikishina stated.Opened on April 24, the exhibition presents Russian producers of industrial and power engineering equipment, chemical and oil-and-gas industries. Moreover, domestic companies showed IT innovations, achievements in education and high-tech, power engineering, construction and other industries. The 'Made in Russia' brand presents 5D printers, logistical robots, innovative construction supplies, smart pressure sensors, charge stations, interactive portable video studios and "smart city" projects.The companies represent the entire territory of Russia: from Irkutsk to Saint Petersburg, from Moscow to Yoshkar-Ola. There are large companies as well as small and medium enterprises, Nikishina noticed.Fifty-nine Russian companies presented their products on the 'Made in Russia' stand of the Russian Export Center at this year's exhibition "INNOPROM. Soviet Central Asia" in Tashkent.

