Russian Export Support Centers Helped 765 SMEs Ink Over $200 Mln in Contracts in Q1
Export support centers have provided services to nearly 7,000 small and medium-sized companies, and 765 companies have received export support for contracts worth more than $200 million, the Russian Export Support Infrastructure Conference reported.
2023-04-21T13:17+0000
The conference was held in Volgograd from April 17 and was attended by representatives of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF), Export Support Centers (ESC) from 80 regions of the country and My Business centers. "Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the number of recipients of the export support center's services increased by 35%. We are also seeing a positive trend in the number of companies that have inked export contracts," said Natalia Minayeva, director for the development of REC's regional export support infrastructure. "It is important that the geography of exports remains extensive. In the first quarter, Russian companies’ products were delivered to 66 countries with REC’s assistance. This shows that, despite the current political situation, business is quickly adapting to the new conditions of work in international markets, and export support centers play a significant role in this," she concluded.
Export support centers have provided services to nearly 7,000 small and mid-sized companies, in addition to 765 companies having gotten export support for contracts worth over $200 million, according to a report at the Russian Export Support Infrastructure Conference.
The conference was held in Volgograd from April 17 and was attended by representatives of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF), Export Support Centers (ESC) from 80 regions of the country and My Business centers.
"More than 6,700 small and medium-sized businesses were recipients of the centers' services, and 765 companies signed export contracts to the tune of 211 million US dollars," REC revealed, touching on the results of the CPE for the first quarter of 2023.
"Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the number of recipients of the export support center's services increased by 35%. We are also seeing a positive trend in the number of companies that have inked export contracts," said Natalia Minayeva, director for the development of REC's
regional export support infrastructure.
"It is important that the geography of exports remains extensive. In the first quarter, Russian companies’ products were delivered to 66 countries with REC’s assistance. This shows that, despite the current political situation, business is quickly adapting to the new conditions of work in international markets, and export support centers play a significant role in this," she concluded.