https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/russian-export-support-centers-helped-765-smes-ink-over-200-mln-in-contracts-in-q1-1109737746.html

Russian Export Support Centers Helped 765 SMEs Ink Over $200 Mln in Contracts in Q1

Russian Export Support Centers Helped 765 SMEs Ink Over $200 Mln in Contracts in Q1

Export support centers have provided services to nearly 7,000 small and medium-sized companies, and 765 companies have received export support for contracts worth more than $200 million, the Russian Export Support Infrastructure Conference reported.

2023-04-21T13:17+0000

2023-04-21T13:17+0000

2023-04-21T13:17+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

export

support

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg

The conference was held in Volgograd from April 17 and was attended by representatives of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF), Export Support Centers (ESC) from 80 regions of the country and My Business centers. "Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the number of recipients of the export support center's services increased by 35%. We are also seeing a positive trend in the number of companies that have inked export contracts," said Natalia Minayeva, director for the development of REC's regional export support infrastructure. "It is important that the geography of exports remains extensive. In the first quarter, Russian companies’ products were delivered to 66 countries with REC’s assistance. This shows that, despite the current political situation, business is quickly adapting to the new conditions of work in international markets, and export support centers play a significant role in this," she concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/made-in-russia-stand-at-vietnam-expo-2023-draws-over-100-meetings-rec-reports-1109317552.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export support, export support centers, support centers