Tucker Carlson's Fox News Ouster Reportedly Done at Direction of Rupert Murdoch

The decision to cut Tucker Carlson from Fox News' host lineup reportedly came down from none other than Rupert Murdoch, the media organization's billionaire chairman.

The decision to cut Tucker Carlson from Fox News' host lineup reportedly came down from none other than Rupert Murdoch, the media organization's billionaire chairman.Officials with knowledge of the behind-the-scenes developments indicated that Murdoch made the decision after taking into consideration commentary from the news group's board members. Insiders have also noted that Carlson's termination was related to a discrimination lawsuit filed by former producer Abby Grossberg. The lawsuit at the center of Carlson's termination was filled with damaging accusations against the network, including misogynistic comments and antisemitic jokes.However, Grossberg, was not suing Carlson solely for the unprofessional and discriminatory behavior she experienced. In fact, the lawsuit claims she became a scapegoat for the network’s male hosts, like Carlson. Grossberg alleges the network’s lawyers coerced her into giving a false deposition regarding the recently settled Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, which was ongoing at the time.Fox News had been enveloped in the Dominion defamation suit since the start of 2021 but zeroed in specifically against Fox News and its parent company that March over false claims made by Carlson over the 2020 election results.Since the filing, the suit revealed various findings, including text threads between Fox employees regarding the false election claims. Carlson was said to have texted an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, and relayed that Carlson himself doubted election fraud claims touted by the former commander-in-chief.Insiders have since speculated that with Trump now running in the 2024 presidential election, the network is preparing themselves to avoid further legal headaches, and is willing to throw out loose cannons from their network, even the ones who bring them their highest viewership.The Fox News group announced earlier Monday that it would be parting ways with Carlson, who had been the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" since 2016."FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement by Fox News said. Carlson’s departure came as a shock to many in the media world, many figures which took to social media to offer their own dose of commentary on the development. Carlson, a longtime conservative, appeared to be Fox’s favorite host.Carlson's career also includes working for CNN, PBS, and MSNBC, before he landed at Fox.

