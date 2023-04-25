https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/twitter-received-16000-information-requests-from-over-85-governments-at-start-of-2022-1109832420.html
Twitter Received 16,000 Information Requests From Over 85 Governments at Start of 2022
Twitter Received 16,000 Information Requests From Over 85 Governments at Start of 2022
Twitter said on Tuesday that it received more than 16,000 government information requests for user data from over 85 countries in the first half of 2022 alone.
2023-04-25T22:33+0000
2023-04-25T22:33+0000
2023-04-25T22:33+0000
world
twitter
us
france
japan
germany
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082185602_0:157:1239:854_1920x0_80_0_0_20fd9d84e5b0d66eb06326643ae02de1.jpg
The United States, France, Japan, Germany and India were the top five requesting countries for the period, the release said.Twitter also received about 53,000 legal requests from governments around the world to remove content, with the majority of requests coming from Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and India, the release added.In the first half of 2022, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated the company’s rules - an increase of 29% from the second half of 2021, according to the release.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/musk-calls-for-lawsuit-against-microsoft-for-illegally-using-twitter-data-for-ai-training-1109685204.html
france
japan
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082185602_11:0:1239:921_1920x0_80_0_0_e5a6ff0b48ed306ee5e7f9437f241d01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, what countries pushed on twitter, what countries requested twitter to delete info, internet censorship
twitter, what countries pushed on twitter, what countries requested twitter to delete info, internet censorship
Twitter Received 16,000 Information Requests From Over 85 Governments at Start of 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter said on Tuesday that it received more than 16,000 government information requests for user data from over 85 countries in the first half of 2022 alone.
"Twitter received over 16,000 government information requests for user data from over 85 countries during the reporting period. Disclosure rates vary by requester country," the social network said in a press release.
The United States, France, Japan, Germany and India were the top five requesting countries for the period, the release said.
Twitter also received about 53,000 legal requests from governments around the world to remove content, with the majority of requests coming from Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and India, the release added.
In the first half of 2022, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated the company’s rules - an increase of 29% from the second half of 2021, according to the release.