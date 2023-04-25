https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/uk-gave-ukraine-thousands-of-shells-including-depleted-uranium-rounds-1109828799.html

UK Gave Ukraine Thousands of Shells, Including Depleted Uranium Rounds

UK Gave Ukraine Thousands of Shells, Including Depleted Uranium Rounds

The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with thousands of shells for the donated Challenger 2 main battle tanks, UK minister for armed forces James Heappey said

2023-04-25T18:40+0000

2023-04-25T18:40+0000

2023-04-25T18:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

depleted uranium

ukraine

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108701218_0:1497:1830:2526_1920x0_80_0_0_dac15ee77182411b57cec3aea3321e1b.jpg

Heappey did not give an estimate of the number of depleted uranium rounds fired by the Ukrainian armed forces, citing operational security reasons. The minister also admitted that the UK was not monitoring the locations from where these rounds were fired and added that his country was not obligated to help Ukraine clear up the depleted uranium rounds post-conflict.Depleted uranium (DU) is used in armor-piercing shells due to its high density, as such missiles cause significant damage upon penetration. DU is less radioactive than unprocessed uranium, as it is mainly related to alpha particles, which do not penetrate the skin. However, it still possesses radiation hazard, as people may breath or ingest tiny radioactive particles, which means high risk of developing lung, lymph and brain cancer.Such shells were actively used by NATO forces in Iraq during the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion, as well as in Yugoslavia during the 1999 bombing campaign. It resulted in massive contamination and raging cancer rates across the affected nations – as well as in some NATO troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/fractured-ukraine-poisoned-by-depleted-uranium-win-scenario-for-pentagon-says-ex-dod-official-1108935140.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230322/depleted-uranium-tank-shells-how-do-they-work-1108702334.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk sends depleted uranium to ukraine, depleted uranium shell, du rounds