Video: Hiring of Officer Who Killed Breonna Taylor Sparks Protests in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A small group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Carroll County Courthouse in Kentucky on Monday protesting the hiring of the police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman, two years ago.
Myles Cosgrove, then a Louisville Police Department officer, fired the shot that killed Taylor during a narcotics raid in March 2020. Cosgrove was fired in January of 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures. Cosgrove fired his gun sixteen times during the raid.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed to US media on Saturday that the sheriff's department hired Cosgrove.
Cosgrove never faced criminal charges related to her death, a fact Carroll County Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to in reference to his hiring, the report said.
Taylor, then 26 and an emergency medical technician, was killed on March 13, 2020 as three white plainclothes officers - Jonathan Mattingly, Cosgrove and Brett Hankison - were executing a "no knock" search warrant for Taylor's ex-boyfriend for allegedly dealing drugs.
Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot at what he thought were intruders. He hit Mattingly in the leg and the trio fired 32 bullets into the apartment, hitting and killing Taylor.