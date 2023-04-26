https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/biden-announces-2024-run-poland-germany-war-brewing-blinken-emails-hunter-biden-1109834356.html

Biden Announces 2024 Run; Poland Germany War Brewing?; Blinken Emails Hunter Biden

Poland has begun military drills on its Western border, which many observers see as a threat to Germany.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Biden is preparing for Ukraine's spring offensive to fail. Also, Sergey Lavrov's Latin America tour was a success.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss government corruption. Antony Blinken and his wife emailed Hunter Biden on many occasions. Also, the Biden DOJ indicted Americans for "weaponized" free speech.Thomas Mountain, journalist, and historian, joins us to discuss Sudan. A cease-fire in Sudan is holding. Also, the US has war material positioned to intervene in the Sudan conflict.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. Tempers are flaring as Poland holds military exercises seemingly aimed at Germany. Also, NATO is designed to be an instrument of confrontation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. 15,000 people attend a joint Israeli Palestinian Memorial Day event.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss building an anti-war movement. RFK Jr takes a solid antiwar stance as President Biden files to continue his warmonger administration to a second term.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. President Biden launches his 2024 election campaign. Also, US military spending increases as the economy tanks.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US will send a high-level delegation to Colombia for a conference on Venezuela. Also, Juan Guaido leaves Colombia and flies to the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

