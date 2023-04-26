https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/japans-hakuto-r-module-likely-miscalculated-sped-up-moments-before-lunar-crash-1109864387.html

Japan's Hakuto-R Module Likely Miscalculated, Sped Up Moments Before Lunar Crash

The Japanese module HAKUTO-R likely made a hard landing after unexpectedly accelerating toward the moon, Japanese firm ispace has confirmed.

The Japanese module HAKUTO-R likely made a hard landing after unexpectedly accelerating toward the moon, Japanese firm ispace has confirmed.The company detailed during a Wednesday news conference that communication with the spacecraft is unlikely to be reestablished but that officials were continuing to sift through data that was successfully transmitted.Officials have indicated that the module accelerated sharply in the last seconds before likely crash-landing, noting that communication was still active until the very last moments. The company has admitted it would be difficult to consider the landing a success.It was noted that during the final stage of landing, the device was descending in a vertical position.In the aftermath, the incident caused ispace stock to lose 20% in value after a day of no trading, in accordance with the exchange's policy of balancing buy and sell orders.The company intends to improve technological readiness for subsequent missions in 2024 and 2025. The founder of ispace, Takeshi Hakamada, stated they were able to gather a huge amount of information and gain experience from the failed landing attempt.Ispace plans to deliver its own rover to the moon in 2024, and bring NASA payloads to the moon from 2025, helping US space lab Draper to build a permanently staffed lunar colony by 2040.Japan's Hakuto-R module with the Arab rover Rashid was launched toward the moon in December 2022 using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle from US company SpaceX. Japan planned to become the fourth country in the world to successfully land a vehicle on the moon, after the USSR, US and China.The landing attempt puts the Japanese company on par with a private Israeli company and SpaceX, whose recent attempts to develop private spaceflight have failed.

