Polish Prosecutors Seize Money From Russian Embassy's Accounts

The Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Polish prosecutors seized money on suspicion that it allegedly could be used for "money laundering or terrorism".According to the envoy, "a significant amount" of money in US dollars and Polish zlote were seized. The diplomat called the Warsaw's decision "a fragrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

