International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/polish-prosecutors-seize-money-from-russian-embassys-accounts-1109858271.html
Polish Prosecutors Seize Money From Russian Embassy's Accounts
Polish Prosecutors Seize Money From Russian Embassy's Accounts
The Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2023-04-26T15:56+0000
2023-04-26T15:56+0000
world
russia
warsaw
poland
vienna convention on diplomatic relations
russian embassy
international law
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101719/45/1017194519_0:152:2921:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_d80e203e358636a7f1a7750b555493de.jpg
Polish prosecutors seized money on suspicion that it allegedly could be used for "money laundering or terrorism".According to the envoy, "a significant amount" of money in US dollars and Polish zlote were seized. The diplomat called the Warsaw's decision "a fragrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/poland-is-losing-big-from-escalation-in-ukraine-and-growing-dependence-on-washington-1109268182.html
russia
warsaw
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101719/45/1017194519_163:0:2758:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_3938d52fd8b0132b9a983b48e9d51a95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland seized money from russian embassy, poland violated vienna convention, russian ambassador comments on money seizure
poland seized money from russian embassy, poland violated vienna convention, russian ambassador comments on money seizure

Polish Prosecutors Seize Money From Russian Embassy's Accounts

15:56 GMT 26.04.2023
© Wikipedia / WistulaRussian Embassy in Poland
Russian Embassy in Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
© Wikipedia / Wistula
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Polish prosecutors seized money on suspicion that it allegedly could be used for "money laundering or terrorism".
"We received a message from the prosecutor's office that the funds from the accounts of the embassy and the trade mission in Santander bank were transferred to the accounts of the prosecutor's office," the ambassador said, adding that the bank then terminated cooperation with the diplomatic mission.
According to the envoy, "a significant amount" of money in US dollars and Polish zlote were seized. The diplomat called the Warsaw's decision "a fragrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
World
Poland Losing Big From Escalation in Ukraine and Growing Dependence on Washington
8 April, 09:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала