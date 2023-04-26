https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/prince-william-reportedly-received-large-sum-from-murdoch-media-group-in-wiretap-case-1109836962.html

Prince William Reportedly Received 'Large Sum' From Murdoch Media Group in Wiretap Case

Prince William received in 2020 from the media holding News Group Newspapers "a very large sum" to settle a secret lawsuit for wiretapping, wrote British media.

Prince William, heir to the British throne, reportedly received "a very large sum" in 2020 from the News Group Newspapers (NGN) media holding as part of secret agreement between Buckingham Palace and the publisher.The findings were made through legal materials relating to a lawsuit filed by Prince Harry, who is suing Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over unlawful practices dating back to the mid-1990s.Prince Harry has claimed that the royal family and the top management of NGN came to a secret agreement whereby royal members postponed legal proceedings in court in exchange for a later "apology." According to the Duke of Sussex, this was done to avoid a public trial.At the same time, NGN denied the existence of such a secret agreement, and a spokesman for Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the ongoing trial.Meanwhile, lawyers representing Prince Harry said the late Queen Elizabeth gave the duke permission in 2017 to seek the truth in court and try to get a personal apology from Murdoch.The hearing on the case will take place after the coronation of King Charles III and will decide whether the case will go to trial. It marks just one of four cases being pursued by Prince Harry against UK media.

